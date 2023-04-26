The Joplin Globe Outdoor page GOMO challenge heats up in May. You know what that means. Time to get on the water.
Last year, if you followed our Get Outdoors More Often plan, you used three holiday weekends (Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day) and one weekend in October to make it down the length of America’s first national river. The only problem with that was ... well ... three were holiday weekends.
We’ll avoid crowds and chaos this year and make our way down the Current River in Missouri in the days and weeks before the holiday.
In 1964, 134 miles of the Current and its main tributary, the Jack’s Fork, became a new type of national park — Ozark National Scenic Riverways. It was “America’s first explicitly protected river corridor,” notes Tim Palmer, river conservationist, author and paddler. Palmer, by the way, had a book out in 2018, “America’s Great River Journeys,” and he included the Current among the best, calling it “arguably the finest Class I extended river journey in the nation.”
There also are a number of other events planned in May, including hikes, fishing days and more.
We’ll also try to make the most of the three-day weekend in May with a recommendation that combines the outdoor lifestyle with honoring veterans.
Big Sugar Creek Hike
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park, 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road, just outside Pineville.
Details: Hike three miles on the Ozark Chinquapin Trail. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks. Dress for the weather. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at Roaring River State Park at 417-847-3742.
Fishing at Chesapeake
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Where: Chesapeake Fish Hatchery, east of Mount Vernon.
Details: Learn how to use lures, bait hooks and cast. Participants will then try to catch bluegill and bass in the stocked fishing pond. Bring a water bottle, a hat and a fishing permit if you are 16 years of age or older. Equipment, bait, insect repellent, sunscreen, drinking water and lunch will be provided. This event is organized by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Nature Center. Make arrangements to meet them at the hatchery when you reserve your spot. For more information, and to reserve spots, call 417-888-4237, or go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D191937
Upper Current Canoe
You want to beat the Memorial Day weekend and summer crowds, who drown the upper Current. That’s why I suggest putting in a week or two before Memorial Day, preferably on a Monday, taking out on a Friday.
Baptist Camp is as far upstream as you can go on the Current, but most of the times I’ve paddled the upper Current that stretch has been too low, so I put in 8 miles downstream at Cedar Grove. Bring a fly rod. That stretch from Montauk to Cedar Grove is a rated a blue-ribbon trout stream. The stretch from Cedar Grove to Akers Ferry has a white-ribbon rating.
Depending on how many days you have (plan on three or four nights on this trip) you’ll pass by some favorites: Cave Spring, which is a cave you can paddle into; Pulltite Spring, a beautiful spring with a historic cabin nearby; and Round Spring, with a cave and campground. Nearly 43 miles downstream from Baptist Camp Access (34 miles if you put in at Cedar Grove) is Big Creek, and a favorite place for me to canoe camp over the years, with a small bluff, creek and gravel bar. Take out at the Two Rivers Access, for a total of either 51.4 or 43.5 miles. Later this summer, we’ll get you down other stretches of the Current.
Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville.
Details: Everyone 15 and younger will be able to get tags for free that day. A section of the river will be designated for youth throughout the day. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at any time. Volunteers will be present to help. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
For more information, call the hatchery at 417-847-2430 or park store at 417-847-4971.
Wildflower Walk
When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines
Details: Join a park naturalist at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center for a walk among native prairie and learn more about the prairie ecosystem. Participants should dress for a hike across the prairie in May weather. Long pants, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and sturdy shoes are recommended.
The hike will last about two hours and cover approximately 2 miles. Bison graze freely in the park. For more information and to register, call 417-843-6711.
Hiking Hercules Glade
When: 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26
Where: Hercules Glade Wilderness Area, in Taney County. This hike begins at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, and then carpool to the trailhead. Make arrangements when making reservations.
Details: This is a 6.5-mile hike in the 12,413-acre wilderness area in the Mark Twain National Forest. It is rated difficult. Bring food, water and dress for the weather. For information or to make a reservation, call 417-888-4237, or go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D191941
Civil War cycling
When: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27-29
Where: Civil War battlefields
Details: Load up your bike and head to some of the western Civil War battlefields. I’ve rolled out before sunrise and reached Vicksburg early in the afternoo, leaving several hours for riding this most famous of battlefields. I’m a big fan of biking battlefields. For one thing, it’s safe. Cars are usually going slow, and often the tour roads are one-way. For another, you see a lot more by bike than by car on the tour roads and feel more connected to the place.
Vicksburg National Military Park has many dramatic monuments, including the Missouri State Memorial, which is 42-feet high, in honor of the 42 Missouri units that fought there. It is dedicated to soldiers from both sides, and sits at the exact spot where Missouri Union troops and Confederates met in combat.
Shiloh National Military Park, which is one of the largest battlefields in the National Park System, is another great ride. Again, plan on a full day.
Closer to home, Pea Ridge National Military Park, near Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, are some of the most intact, best preserved battlefields from the Civil War.Each can be ridden in a few hours, depending on stops and time at the museums.
Memorial Day weekend is a great time to visit the battlefields, to honor those who served, fought and died there, and to get a better understanding of our nation’s at-times difficult history.
