It has been a mild June. Great biking, hiking and camping weather, but maybe not so much if your summer passion is Ozark rivers and lakes.
Don’t worry, that’s all about to change. July is almost here.
We’ll get our fill of hot weather and then some.
Which is why our July GOMO calendar is focused mostly on water: creek crawls, water festivals, snorkeling, kayak tours and, of course, red, white and blue places to float on the Ozarks’ best rivers over Independence Day. In other words, there’s no excuse not to Get Outdoors More Often.
July 1-4: Red, White and Blue Floats
A couple miles below Gilbert on the Buffalo National River in Arkansas is the 260-foot Red Bluff. It’s one of my favorite bluffs on the Middle Buffalo. Hit the Tyler Bend campground on Friday night. There’s a Collier Homestead Walk from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and a campfire program on the full moon, “Myths, Mysteries and Misconceptions,” from 9 to 10 p.m. You can start at Tyler Bend and paddle to Red Bluff for a gravel bar camp, and then take out at Maumee. It’s a distance of 17 miles and makes a perfect overnighter. And you get to celebrate Independence Day weekend on America’s first national river.
Add white to your float flag on the Eleven Point, one of America’s original National Wild and Scenic Rivers. White’s Creek Float Camp is at the mouth of White’s Creek, between Highway 19 (Greer access) and Highway 160 (Riverton), for a total float of about 19 miles, for one or two nights of gravel bar camping.
For the blue, you have a couple of choices. The upper Jacks Fork, just downstream from Missouri Highway 19 but just upstream from another Red Bluff, is one of two Blue Springs in Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the country’s first federally protected river system. The other blue spring is nearby on the Current River. It’s more than 300 feet deep, pumping out more than 80 million gallons of water each day, and celebrated for its blue color. On a hot summer day, the Current at the mouth of these spring streams is a great place to cool off. The Osage called this Blue Spring the “spring of the summer sky.” You can hike to it from the Powder Mill Campground but the best way to see it is to put in at Two Rivers and float past the spring on your way to Van Buren. The latter is a distance of more than 30 river miles, so you make or two- or, better yet, three-night float trip out of it.
July 6: Sunset kayak tour
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. The park is east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: Spend the evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. Learn the basics of paddling and enjoy the sunset on the lake. All equipment is provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, a flashlight, and dress for the weather. Minimum age is 9. Registration and prepayment required. Call 479-789-5000 to register. The cost is $18 for adults, $12 for children ages 9-12.
July 13 and 20: Snorkeling tour of Beaver Lake
When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the parking lot by the first gangplank to the slips at Rocky Branch Marina.
Details: Join a park interpreter and take a pontoon boat ride to an island and a cove on Beaver Lake searching for underwater life. Wear appropriate clothing for swimming including water shoes, and bring sunscreen. Participants must wear life jackets. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and the adult must be in the water. Life jackets, masks, snorkels and fins provided. The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for children ages 8-12. Space is limited. Registration and prepayment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
July 18: Creek Crawl
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive. Meet at the gazebo west of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Details: Dive below the water’s surface and discover what aquatic creatures are hidden in Ozark creeks and what role they play. For information, call 417-629-3434. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D193125.
July 22: Shoal Creek Water Festival
When: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
Where: Wildcat Park, south of Joplin.
Details: The annual Shoal Creek Water Festival is a fun and educational event that includes cardboard and shoebox boat races, and other events, as well as educational programs, all emphasizing the importance of clean water. The event is sponsored by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
July 22: Fishing Derby
When: 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive, south of Joplin.
Details: Children will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from the education pond. Awards and prizes will be given away at the Shoal Creek Water Festival. All equipment, tackle and bait will be provided. Fishing slots are limited, so register each kid separately. All children 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult mentor. Call 417-629-3434 for details. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D192729.
July 23: Kayak tour
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Current River State Park, on the Current River, near Salem.
Details: The tour will combine kayaking, birding and journaling. Bring water, lunch and some snacks. As part of this tour, participants will receive a nature journal starter kit. The float will start at Current River State Park and cover about 4 miles, concluding at Round Spring. Kayaks and life jackets will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Participants must be at least 16 years old, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. This class is limited to 10 people, and registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or Connie.Weber@dnr.mo.gov.
July 26: Moonlight kayak tour
When: 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Education Pavilion near the visitors center at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: Spend the evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. Begin by learning the basics of paddling and then go for a moonlight paddle on the lake, weather permitting. All equipment is provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, flashlight, and dress for the weather. Minimum age 9. Registration required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register. The cost is $18 per adult, and $12 for children ages 9-12.
