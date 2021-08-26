PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Gorilla Century Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Southeast Kansas. There are four options — 38, 62 and 100 miles, as well as a 62-mile gravel route. All leave from Pittsburg High School at 7 a.m.
The entry fee is $60 if you register before the ride, and $65 if you register on-site. Go to https://tailwindcyclists.com/gorillaregistration to register or for more information, including packet pickup times.
Roger Lomshek, of Tailwind Cyclists, said it is the flattest, fastest century ride in the region.
“The flattest thing this side of a skating rink,” he said.
