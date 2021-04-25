PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State baseball team held off No. 8 Missouri Southern late to claim an 8-7 win on Sunday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field.
The triumph clinched a series sweep for the Gorillas, who picked up a pair of walk-off wins — 3-2 (13 innings) and 4-3 — in a doubleheader on Saturday.
“It was a really good weekend for us, and that’s a good baseball team we played,” PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. “Three one-run games, and we’re fortunate enough to find ways to win.”
The weekend sweep lifted PSU (22-11, 17-10) to a tie for third with Southern (24-10, 17-10) in the MIAA standings with just two weeks left in the regular season. The Gorillas own the tiebreaker over the Lions with their head-to-head advantage.
“We had three close ballgames that we felt like we could have won, which is tough,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “It just didn’t turn out the way we had hoped. We saw some good things I thought, and we know there were some mistakes we have to clean up. But we’ll shake this one off and focus on the next game.”
The Lions trailed by as many as six runs in the contest but made things interesting late after plating five runs on four hits in the top of the seventh inning.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Tommy Stevenson blasted a grand slam out to left field, and then Henry Kusiak chipped in an RBI double to right field to trim the PSU lead to 8-7.
“We just told our guys to stay locked in,” Fornelli said. “In that five-run inning, I think we walked two or three. And that’s something we didn’t do in the games before. But I was glad to see our guys buckle down and put up a couple zeroes on the scoreboard to close this one out.”
Reliever Dawson Pomeroy tossed the final 2 1/3 innings for the Gorillas, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out a pair to pick up his fourth save of the season.
“Pomeroy was great,” Fornelli said. “That’s exactly what we needed from him, and he pulled through in a big way. And he also had a home run. So he had a big day.”
Peyton Ingalls (5-1) picked up the win after surrendering six earned runs and eight hits while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of work.
PSU benefitted from an early lead after Aaron Gerdes logged a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Gerdes finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
The Lions got an offensive spark in the top of the fourth when Jordan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Hunter recorded solo home runs to make it a 3-2 ballgame. The Gorillas, however, responded in the bottom half with an RBI triple by Brett Daley and an RBI at-bat by Cruz Aranda to push the lead up to 5-2.
A two-run homer by Garrett McGowan and a solo homer by Pomeroy in the fifth gave the Gorillas their largest lead of the day at 8-2.
Corey Cowan (1-1) suffered the loss in his third start of the season after surrendering five earned runs and six hits in four innings complete. Chase Beiter allowed three earned runs in 1/3 of an inning before Jacob Davis and Steen Lane combined to shut out PSU in the final 3 2/3.
Fitzpatrick paced MSSU offensively, going 3-for-5 with a home runs, one double, one RBI and two runs scored.
Pittsburg State hits the road on Friday to open a weekend series with Missouri Western in St. Joseph. The Lions return to play on Saturday when they open their series with Northwest Missouri in Maryville.
“We’re just trying to stay in the top four (in the conference standings),” Fornelli said. “We knew this was going to be a big weekend, and now we have six more conference games. If we play well, we have a chance to be in the top three. But overall, this was a good weekend. Both teams played high-level baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.