The Pittsburg State baseball team had opportunities to give No. 2 Central Missouri a run for its money.
Being able to cash in on enough of those opportunities was the problem, however.
Fourth-seeded PSU ended up stranding six runners on the base paths in the final five innings as top-seeded UCM closed on a 5-1 surge to claim a 9-5 triumph in the semifinal round of the MIAA Championship on Thursday afternoon at Warren Turner field.
The setback sent the Gorillas (28-15) to the losers’ bracket to take on seventh-seeded Rogers State, a 19-6 loser in seven innings to sixth-seeded Central Oklahoma, at 3 p.m. Friday in Joplin.
“We had chances, but we just didn’t capitalize enough,” PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. “You can’t do that against good teams. They’re going to capitalize on any mistake you make, and they did that today.”
Pittsburg State, vying for a spot in the six-team field of next week’s NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament in Warrensburg, will have to win back-to-back games Friday in order to make Saturday’s championship round.
“We feel like if we don’t get to Saturday we’re probably done,” Fornelli said. “So it’s up to us to go compete. There are four good baseball teams here. If you don’t play well, you’re going to get beat. We’re just glad we get one more opportunity to go out there and see what happens.
“We just have to find a way to win. We didn’t play bad today. We just have to do some more little things to get to where we need to go.”
Keeping pace with the Mules (37-6) early, PSU tied the ballgame at 4-4 after plating two runs on two hits in the top of the fourth inning. An RBI double by junior outfielder Caleb Carr trimmed the deficit to a run before junior shortstop Cruz Aranda evened the score with an RBI single to right field.
But from there, the Gorillas added just one more run — Aranda plating it on a single in the sixth — despite tallying three hits and drawing five free passes in the final five frames.
PSU finished with nine hits and 10 runners left on base.
“I thought we swung the bats well,” Fornelli said. “We had a bunch of opportunities, but we probably left way too many runners on base. You get a big two-out hit or a big hit at the right time, then who knows how different the outcome of this game could have been.”
Right after PSU tied the game at 4, Central Missouri reclaimed control with back-to-back two-run showings in the fourth and fifth innings. An insurance run was plated by the Mules on a home run by Harrison Schnurbusch in the eighth.
Donovan Ditto was UCM’s top contributor at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Alex Madera went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs scored.
The Mules’ biggest offensive inning came in the bottom of the second when it hung a 4-spot on three hits to take a 4-1 lead.
Central will play UCO at 11 a.m. Friday for the right to advance to the tournament championship.
“Any win against a really good team in a postseason game is good to get,” UCM head coach Kyle Crookes said. “There’s a lot of stuff we have to get better at. I don’t think it’s little things either. … There are things we know we can do better that we just didn’t do today. But we got the job done and we’ll try to be better tomorrow against another quality opponent.”
PSU drew first blood in the game when junior first baseman Garrett McGowan logged a one-run single in the top of the first. and after UCM took its 4-1 lead, PSU cut the deficit in half with an RBI double by sophomore left fielder Aaron Gerdes in the third.
Aranda and senior catcher Greyson Pinkett paced the PSU offense with two hits apiece. Aranda logged a team-high two RBI.
David Henderson took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Zach Curry allowed one earned run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Mason Green allowed five earned runs and six hits while striking out six to puck up the win after 5 1/3 innings of work. Tyler Kuhlmann, Chase Plymell and Evan Rathburn split the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed no runs.
