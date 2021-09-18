TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Pittsburg State football team righted the ship on Saturday.
Bouncing back from a 28-17 loss in Week 2 to Nebraska-Kearney, PSU got a big night from quarterback Mak Sexton as the Gorillas rolled to a 48-13 win over Northeastern State at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Sexton completed 16 of 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. His scores came on completions of five yards to tight end Kaizer Newell and 42 yards to wide receiver Elijah Harris.
PSU (2-1, 2-1 MIAA) scored 35 unanswered points after leading just 13-6 with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter.
Running backs Tyler Adkins and Caleb Lewis added three combined touchdowns. Adkins carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards and an 11-yard score while Lewis tallied eight touches for 40 yards and two short TD runs.
Gorillas backup quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. saw action in the game and had a 51-yard scoring connection with wide receiver Bryce Murphy. Running back Noah Hernandez also four the end zone on a four-yard run.
Defensively, Pittsburg State limited NSU (1-2, 1-2) to 260 yards of offense.
Cornerback Dallis Flowers registered his third interception of the season, and safety Brandon Mlekus and linebacker Dubem Okonkwo logged five tackles apiece.
The Gorillas will host unbeaten Emporia State next Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium.
