PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two games wasn’t enough.
Now it comes down to Sunday.
The Pittsburg State baseball team evened up its MIAA tournament quarterfinal series against Missouri Southern on Saturday as the Gorillas closed with eight unanswered runs to clinch an 8-4 triumph at Al Ortolani Field.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday in a decisive Game 3 that is slated for a 1 p.m. start. The victor will advance to the conference tourney’s round of four, which will be played next week in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Southern (29-22), which picked up a 6-0 victory on the series opener on Friday night, held a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth before PSU (30-19) flipped the script with a two-run fourth, a two-run fifth and then a four-run seventh.
A day after MSSU starter Logan VanWey kept PSU’s potent offense in check, the Gorillas erupted for 15 hits as well as six extra-base hits.
“They got it going offensively like they usually do,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said of PSU. “We escaped some trouble in the first couple of innings before they kind of broke the seal there. It was a good game. Our guys competed had and they competed hard. Tomorrow should be a fun day.”
“We’ve got a lot of old guys who want to play and continue their careers,” PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. “They did today and gave ourselves an opportunity to play tomorrow. That’s all we can ask for.”
The difference in the game came in the bottom of the seventh when the Gorillas plated four runs to open up the 8-4 lead that ultimately went final.
PSU drew back-to-back walks before junior Braeden Hinton hit a three-run home run over the wall in left-center field for a 7-4 advantage. It marked the Gorillas’ first lead of the series.
The scoring in the seventh inning was capped with an RBI single through the right side by Trey McClelland, which opened up a four-run lead for the Gorillas.
PSU stranded six runners on the base paths through the first three innings before the floodgates finally opened at the game’s midway point.
“We hit some balls hard early but couldn’t really drive the runs in,” Fornelli said. “We just didn’t really have the baseball gods with us. But we kept fighting and we didn’t back down.”
After falling in a four-run hole, PSU plated its first two runs of the series in the bottom of the fourth on solo home runs by Hinton and Austin Bonnel.
RBI singles by Hinton and Brett Daley in the fifth pulled the Gorillas back even with Lions at 4-4.
The day started on a high note for Southern as it plated four runs through the first four innings. Each of the runs came in result of home runs. Henry Kusiak hit a solo blast in the first inning before Drew Davis hit a two-run shot in the second and then a solo shot in the fourth.
Relief pitcher Zach Nagel kept the MSSU offense at bay from there. After relieving starter Tanner Lane at the start of the fifth, Nagel tossed five scoreless innings and surrendered just one hit.
“Zach Nagel won the game for us,” Fornelli said. “He put up five zeroes and pitched his tail off. He gave us every opportunity to play tomorrow.”
MSSU used six pitchers in the game after using just two arms in its triumph on Friday night. Cole Woods started and surrendered two earned runs and nine hits while striking out four in four innings of work.
Jacob Davis, Scott Duensing, Cole Gayman, Cale McCallister and Chase Beiter each tossed in relief for the Lions. None of them went more than 1 2/3 innings.
“I’m not sure we burned anybody,” Darnell said of his pitching staff’s availability for Sunday. “Maybe Scotty. But most, if not all, of our guys will be available tomorrow.”
Davis led the Lions at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and three RBI.
Hinton paced the PSU offense, going 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI. Four other Gorillas recorded two hits apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.