Pittsburg State's Grace Pyle scored 16 points in the first 4:56 of the NCAA Division II Central Region quarterfinal game to propel the Gorillas to a 74-54 win over second-seeded University of Nebraska-Kearney (28-5) on Friday at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The win sends the Gorillas (23-7) to a semifinal matchup against a familiar foe — Missouri Southern (28-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pitt State beat the Lions in their first two matchups, but Southern avenged those losses with a 75-61 win in the MIAA Tournament last weekend.
It was the third meeting this season between UNK and PSU, with the Lopers prevailing in the previous two encounters.
"Last week, I think we got the curse of 'It's hard to beat a team three times' (referring to the loss to MSSU), " Pyle said. "I think that curse still stands."
Pyle hit four 3-pointers in the first four and a half minutes of the game and before five minutes had elapsed, combined the treys with two more buckets to give the Gorillas a 16-8 lead at the 5:04 mark of the first period in a game in which they never trailed. Pyle's 16 first-quarter points were part of a career-high 30 points for the PSU sophomore.
"I felt like, internally, I had to show up and give my best effort today and the ball went in," Pyle said in a post-game interview on a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference broadcast after the game.
Elisa Backes opened the second stanza with a bucket and soon the Lopers were within five points, at 20-15. That is a close as UNK could get as the Gorillas went on an 18-0 run to gain a 38-15 lead with 2:02 left in the half. The run included another 3-pointer for Pyle and super senior Erin Davis and buckets by sophomore Karenna Gerber, Holmes and Davis.
The Gorillas held a 38-15 advantage before Nebraska-Kearney's Brooke Carlson broke the Lopers seven-minute scoring drought with a bucket at 2:02 to bring the game to 38-17 in favor of PSU.
Two more Lopers scores by Klaire Kirsch and Carlson brought the score to 38-21 before Pitt State's Gerber scored the last bucket of the half and the Gorillas went into the locker room with a 40-21 lead at the half.
In the only quarter in which Nebraska-Kearney outscored the Gorillas, the Lopers scored first of a Sarah Schmitt free throw, but PSU senior Tristan Gegg hit a 3-pointer and the Gorillas were up 21 points at 8:25 at 43-22. The Lopers got within 17 points off back-to-back scores by Backes and Schmitt, but PSU followed with the next seven points, with two buckets by Gerber, including an "and one" and a Gegg score. That series gave the Gorillas their largest lead of the game so far at 50-26 with 5:49 left in the third.
The Lopers closed out the quarter with a 8-0 run and pulled within 16 points at 57-41 going into the final frame.
Two McCool scores brought UNK to within 14 points at 59-45 with 8:20 left in the game, but Pitt State scored the next six points off a Harper Schreiner free throw, a Gerber bucket and Pyle's sixth 3-pointer, and the Gorillas lead was extended to 20 points at 65-45 with 5:02 left.
After a Backes bucket for UNK, Pitt State scored six straight points and were up 24 points at 71-47 at the 2:37 mark. The Lopers could only come as close as 20 points the remainder of the game before the 74-54 final.
Pyle's 30 points led all scorers. Gerber added 15 points while snagging nine rebounds and three blocks. Gegg contributed nine points.
Backes and Carlson led the Lopers with 10 points each, Shiloh McCool chipped in eight.
Lookin forward to Semifinal Saturday's matchup against the Lions, Pyle was confident.
"If we go out and play hard and do our best, the outcome is truly up to us I think." Pyle said.
