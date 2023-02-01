The 26th annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show will be held March 17-19, but in a new location this year, according to Jay Cranke, executive director of the Grand Lake Association.
This year, the event is being moved to the Craig County Community Center in Vinita, Oklahoma.
“The city of Grove sold the venue where the boat show, and many other local shows and events, had been held for years,” Cranke said in a news release. “So, a new location was secured and we have received a tremendously warm welcome from the leaders of Craig County.”
Cranke said one end of the building will be full of boats from three area boat dealers and there will be more than 30 other vendors throughout the rest of the building. There will also be a few vendors outside. Besides boats, the event offers accessories, electronics, dock services and more.
Shoppers can talk to experts about boating safety, financing, insurance, boat repair, maintenance, just to name a few. Kids will be fitted and receive a free life jacket beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday until the supply is gone.
Carolyn Piguet’s staff from Piguet’s Prime Time will be handling the food concessions.
“The building will definitely be full,” Cranke said. “We are bringing a great show to Vinita and hope the community comes out to support it.”
The venue is already sold out, but to be included on the waiting list, organizers are still accepting vendor booth applications. They are available online at www.GrandLakeBoatShow.com or by calling the Grand Lake Association office at 918-786-2289.
This year’s show hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 daily with veterans and seniors getting in for free each day.
