Grand Lake will play host to an event called the “Super Bowl of bass fishing” in 2024.
The Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota will be held at the 46,500-acre lake. It was held there in 2013 and 2016.
B.A.S.S. officials and the Tulsa Sports Commission and ASM Global made the announcement this week, nearly 13 months before the event will take place. It is scheduled for March 22-24, 2024.
“Planning the Bassmaster Classic, the greatest celebration of the sport of fishing, is a never-ending process,” B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson said in a statement. “The B.A.S.S. team has been working with the people of Tulsa for well over a year to make this a reality.
“Now that it’s official, we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to a city and fishery that already hold a special place in Classic history and is such an important area to the fishing community.”
Daily weigh-ins will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, with the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo across the street at the Cox Business Convention Center. Daily takeoffs will be held about 90 miles away at the Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility on Grand Lake.
Previous Bassmaster Classics at Grand Lake drew large crowds lakeside and to packed venues in Tulsa and more than 105,000 fans are expected to turn out again for Classic Week festivities.
“When you saw 3,000 fans standing out in the freezing-cold weather every morning to watch the competitors launch their boats, that pretty much told you everything you needed to know,” Eric Lopez, director of operations for B.A.S.S., said in statement. “The people in that area love B.A.S.S. and bass fishing — and for those traveling in from out of town, the area has a fabulous selection of restaurants and hotels to choose from.
“It really is a great place for an event like the Classic, and that’s before you even start discussing the quality of the fishing, which is fantastic.”
During the first Tulsa Classic in 2013, former Elite Series pro Cliff Pace, of Mississippi, claimed the victory despite sharing the first-day lead with current Elite Series star Mike Iaconelli during an event marked by icy precipitation and cold for of the 53-angler field.
In 2016, Jason Christie, of Oklahoma, led the first two days and seemed poised to earn his first Classic trophy until fellow Oklahoma pro Edwin Evers caught a five-bass limit that weighed 29 pounds, 3 ounces to claim a come-from-behind win.
“The Grand River Dam Authority is excited to see the Bassmaster Classic make its return to Grand Lake in 2024,” GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan said in a statement “Not only will the event provide a tremendous economic benefit to the region but it will once again showcase Grand Lake to interested audiences across the country. GRDA places a high priority on caring for the natural resources under its control, and being a three-time host of the Bassmaster Classic reinforces Grand’s reputation as one of the nation’s top fisheries.”
Grand Lake was on a recent list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes by Bassmaster Magazine and ranked 17th in the Central Division.
The field will include a maximum 56 anglers who will qualify through the Bassmaster Elite Series, the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens, the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, the Strike King College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops and the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship. They will all be vying for a $300,000 first-place prize and a total purse of over $1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.