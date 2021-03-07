The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team picked up a win in its home opener as Maya Greenquist netted the game-winner inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium against Newman on Sunday.
Southern (1-0) had most of the possession throughout the game and logged seven shots with three on goal.
Southern scored off a throw-in that wasn’t dealt with before landing at Greenquist’s feet around the edge of the 18-yard box. She then sent a left-footed shot into the far side of the net to put the Lions ahead in the 58th minute.
Newman (0-1) responded with three shots on goal in the final 30 minutes of play but couldn’t muster up a goal.
MSSU goalie Riley Laver picked up the win and finished with five saves. Jori Hays and Greenquist got off two shots each for Southern.
The Lions return to play next Sunday, March 14, in a 4 p.m. tilt with MIAA foe Washburn in Topeka, Kansas.
