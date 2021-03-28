Maya Greenquist netted a pair of goals Sunday to help lead the Missouri Southern women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Evangel inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin.
Southern (3-3) got on the scoreboard in the 19th minute when Mackenzie Scholtz recorded her second goal of the season off a rebound from a shot by Bailey Belcher.
Evangel (9-6) squared up the score seven minutes later on a corner kick, but MSSU answered right back when Greenquist picked up her first goal of the afternoon off an Emilie Lafrenz assist in the 32nd minute to put the Lions up 2-1.
The second half saw Southern record 16 shots and dominate possession to put the game on ice. Greenquist provided the final goal of the afternoon on a free kick from the outside of the box, putting the Lions up by two goals with about 10 seconds remaining in the contest. It marked the freshman’s third goal of the season and her first career brace.
Southern totaled 26 shots (18 on goal), while Evangel tallied nine shots (five on goal). The Lions had 12 corners compared to two for Evangel.
Bailey Belcher had a team-high six shots (two on goal), while Banner Williams, Carina Calderon and Greequist each had four shots.
Goalkeeper Riley Laver finished with four saves and went the distance to pick up her third win of the season.
Belcher now has 114 career shots, tied for fourth with Ashley Munnelly (2001-02). Laver has 114 career saves and is tied with Shawnee Phillips (2015) for eighth in school history.
Next up for the Lions is a road MIAA matchup with Missouri Western in St. Joesph, Mo. Kickoff from Spratt Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
