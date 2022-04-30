The Missouri Western State baseball team erupted for 20 hits and denied a late comeback attempt by Missouri Southern to claim an 11-9 win on Saturday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
The Griffons’ triumph evened up the weekend series at 1-1. The series finale — also marking both teams’ regular-season finales — is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Western’s 20 hits in the game tied a season high for the Griffons, who entered the day ranked 10th in the MIAA in team batting average (.263) and total hits (386). MWSU’s biggest offensive frames included a six-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth.
“You can’t give up six runs in one inning,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “That will usually get you beat, and it did. … Statistically speaking, they shouldn’t put up 20 hits against us. But they did, so credit to them.”
The Lions (27-21, 16-16 MIAA) trailed by as many as seven runs but managed to make things interesting late.
A three-run home run by Matt Miller pulled MSSU to within 10-6 in the bottom of the seventh. Then Miller added another run in the eighth on an infield single that plated Treghan Parker from third base, trimming the deficit to 10-7.
Western (13-31, 9-23) got an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Jared Munk logged an RBI single to right field with two outs in the frame.
Southern’s last chance in the bottom of the ninth saw Tommy Stevenson draw a leadoff walk before Parker blasted a two-run homer to right center to make it an 11-9 ballgame.
The Lions positioned runners on second and first with two outs after a Drew Davis double and a walk drawn by Ryan Doran. However, Western closer Jeremy Schneider ultimately worked out of the jam by fanning Mieszkowski for the final out.
MSSU used five pitchers in the game. Cole Woods started and surrendered six earned runs and 10 hits in four innings. Relievers Cale McCallister, Ryan Paschal and Scott Duensing combined to allow five earned runs and 10 hits in four innings. Chase Beiter went one inning in relief and was the only Lion pitcher to not surrender a run.
“I’m not taking anything away from Western because they battled hard. But we gave up 20 hits to, statistically speaking, one of the bottom offensive teams in our league,” Darnell said. “So that’s a problem for us.”
Jacob Weirich picked up the win after allowing six earned runs and nine hits in seven innings of work. He also struck out nine batters.
Samson Holcomb allowed one run in 1/3 of an inning for the Griffons. Schneider surrendered two runs and three hits in 1 2/3.
The Lions drew first blood in the game when Stevenson plated Miller on an RBI double to right-center field in the first inning. Western responded with one run of its own to tie the game back up in the second.
MSSU reclaimed the lead in the third on an RBI single by Miller that plated Case Tucker. But again, Western responded immediately with a run in the fourth to draw even at 2-2.
Following Western’s six-run showing in the top of the fifth, Henry Kusiak belted an RBI double to right field in the bottom half to trim the Griffons’ lead to 8-3.
Southern finished with 12 hits and was paced by Miller, who went 4 for 5 with one home run, a double and five RBI. Drew Davis finished 3 for 5 with a triple and a double. Five other Lions logged one hit apiece.
Nine Griffons logged at least one hit. Brady Holden and Munk tallied three apiece while Brenden Anderson had a homer, one single and a team-high three RBI.
Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale, Southern is positioned in seventh place in the MIAA standings and trails sixth-place Rogers State by one game. The Hillcats will take on Northwest Missouri in their final conference game on Sunday.
The Lions have already clinched a spot in the MIAA postseason tournament which is slated to begin on Friday.
“We’re just trying to win a series tomorrow,” Darnell said. “There are a lot of different things that could happen tomorrow, so we’re just focused on ourselves and getting right before the MIAA tournament.”
