The Grove Ridgerunners recorded their winningest campaign since 2008 as they went 10-2 last season en route to a district title and a Class 4A state quarterfinal appearance.
“The whole season was a blast,” seventh-year Grove head coach Ron Culwell said. “We had great kids who played hard, had great attitudes and played together. That is why we were good.
“We knew we had a chance to be pretty good. The challenge was to get our players to believe that. Our players learned that it takes work to be great. Our players bought in and were great. The lesson learned was it is not easy to be great. It takes work.”
Last season’s success, according to Culwell, has made the team even hungrier for more.
“I think we will be hungrier for success,” he said. “We were beat (last season) in the second round by a very good Elk City team (44-28). I think that made us want to succeed even more.
“We expect to be great. We plan to go out and compete every game.”
And there’s good reason to believe the Ridgerunners will reload in 2022 as they make the transition to Class 5A. Grove returns an experienced, veteran-loaded squad that includes 12 returning starters as well as five other players with varsity experience.
Among the returners is senior all-state running back Emmanuel Crawford, a 6-foot, 175-pound workhorse who amassed 2,438 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground last season while adding 20 catches for 315 yards and four TDs.
Crawford will headline a senior class that features 11 returning starters.
“I look for all of our seniors to be great leaders,” Culwell said. “Any others that want to be leaders can step up. Leadership, in my opinion, is not just a senior thing.”
Also returning to the offensive backfield will be senior quarterback Carson Trimble, who threw for 2,172 yards and 22 TDs a season ago. Trimble completed 68.2% of his passes and surrendered just six interception on the year.
Senior Hagen Hacker returns as the team’s top receiver after logging 50 receptions for 865 yards and 10 TDs. Anchoring the offensive line will be returning starters Cooper Edwards, Jesse Arnall, Scott Cox and Coda Morgan.
On the defensive side, senior linebacker Braden Casey returns after tallying 129 tackles and four interceptions in 2021. The team will also have returning starters in Edwards (DE, 58 tackles), Arnall (DE, 63) Cox (DL, 41), Caden Gain (OLB, 65), Gavin Stone (OLB, 73), Landon Davis (FS, 39) and Zane Malone (CB, 25).
Grove will open its season on Sept. 2 at Miami (Oklahoma) before holding its home opener on Sept. 9 against Jay.
