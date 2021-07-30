There's still time to sign up for a guided hike on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area south of Springfield.
Participants are asked to meet at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, at 9 a.m., and will return at 3 p.m.
The hike will be led by volunteer naturalist Mike Mihalik. Bring a sack lunch and water, hiking poles if you have them, and wear comfortable water shoes as participants will hike in the creek 90% of the time. The hike is two miles and rated moderate in difficulty.
To register, call 417-888-4237.
The 2,700-acre site is owned and managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation and includes 18 miles of trail for hikers, cyclists and horseback riders.
