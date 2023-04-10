Guns and Hoses, the annual basketball game between Joplin firefighters and Joplin police officers, will be held April 29. The game is a fundraiser for Bright Futures, as well as providing bragging rights and a trophy for the winners.
Door open at 5:30 p.m., the game begins at 7 p.m. at Joplin High School, 2014 Indiana Ave.
The game also will be livestreamed locally by NXT Level Media. Watch it live — or later — at https://www.nxtlevelengage.com/video/WATCHLIVE.
Students and children are admitted for free; adults are $5 per ticket at the gate.
The game is the single biggest fundraiser of the year for Bright Futures Joplin, and helps replenish its Donation Center and snack pack program for children in the area. The packs are sent home with more than 500 Joplin elementary and middle school students each week during the school year, and include shelf-stable food and milk to help keep the students fed over the weekend. These meals are sometimes the only food available to a child while they’re away from school. Bright Futures also funds other needs for students, such as clothing, shoes and hygiene items.
The money also supports the Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship and the Corporal Ben Cooper Memorial Scholarship, which benefit two Joplin High School graduates majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern State University. The scholarships were established last year.
Bright Futures Joplin last August formally presented checks for $3,585 to each scholarship fund. The funds were raised via the organization’s springtime Guns and Hoses game.
"The goal is continue funding these scholarships as well as to continue helping Joplin students in need," said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures coordinator.
Each scholarship will be $500 per semester per student, for a total of $2,000.
Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot March 8, 2022, after responding to a disturbance at a shopping center near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. Cooper died that day; Reed died three days later after his organs were taken for donation. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot in the face by a bullet that pierced the windshield of his cruiser, and he was hospitalized for eight days. He spent more than three months on medical leave to recover from the shooting before returning to duty in late June.
There also will be halftime games, prizes, photo ops and a silent auction, which will include a raffle, a Kansas City Chiefs signed football, and other items donated by community partners.
Donation and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Stone at amandastone@joplinschools.org or call 417-625-5200.
