McDonald County baseball player Levi Helm and Joplin track athlete Jennalee Dunn have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on April 24.
LEVI HELM
Helm, a junior, had a big week at the plate as he tallied four hits, two home runs and eight RBI to lead McDonald County to wins of 10-1 over East Newton and 15-0 over Cassville.
“Levi probably started the season slower than he would have liked, but he’s gotten more and more locked in as the season’s gone along,” McDonald County head coach Kevin Burgi said. “He’s a guy that we kind of rely on to find the gap. Obviously he was able to barrel up a couple of balls this past week. So he’s really a consistent bat for us this year.”
Against East Newton, Helm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and one stolen base. He followed that performance up with a 2 for 4 showing against Cassville, recording one home run, one double, three RBI and a stolen base. He also pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief against the Wildcats.
Helm, a primary second baseman this season, has been a starter for the Mustangs since his freshman year.
“He does a little bit of everything for us, and he’s been a really good player to have,” Burgi said. “Even as a freshman, we were able to rely on him to play a couple different spots. This year we’ve asked him to be more of an infielder and pitch some innings, and he’s done a great job.”
JENNALEE DUNN
The junior, broke a 10-year Joplin High School record in the 1600-meter run at the Jason Pyrah Invitational in Willard, winning the event with a time of 5 minutes, 17.05 seconds.
The previous record was held by Celeste Graves, who set her mark for the Eagles in 2011.
“It was a great race for Jennalee, and she even ran the last 500 meters by herself,” Joplin track coach Dustin Dixon said. “She can honetly run much faster, but it was a good confidence boost for her after starting the season below where she wanted to be. She also missed a meet, and then we had our home meet and it was cold and wet. So we finally had a decent night and got a good time.”
Dunn also won the 3200 with a time of 11:51.16 for Joplin, which finished fifth in the team standings with 51 points.
In the Eagles’ previous meet, Dunn won both the 800 and 1600 at the Joplin Track and Field Invitational in mid-April.
