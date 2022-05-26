Since his youth baseball days, Levi Helm had always prided himself on his accuracy and confidence on a pitching mound.
So it came as a big shock when those attributes suddenly escaped him just ahead of his junior season at McDonald County High School in the spring of 2021.
“I remember it first happening in an intrasquad scrimmage one Saturday,” Helm said. “I couldn’t throw strikes. I even got to where I couldn’t throw a ball across the infield accurately. It was pretty discouraging, for sure.”
Then began a lengthy journey that ultimately led to Helm bouncing back with one of the most dominant senior seasons ever in McDonald County history.
Helm, who’s frequently held the role of a pitching ace ever since he started playing travel ball at age 10, first had to endure the lowest of lows in his junior season. Thought to be a solid rotational arm for the Mustangs ahead of the campaign, Helm ended up just pitching 3 1/3 innings and sported a staggering 27.30 ERA with 10 walks, five strikeouts and a plethora of hit batsmen.
“He threw some big innings for us as a freshman before the COVID year happened, so his junior year, he was a guy we were kind of relying on to throw some significant innings,” McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi said. “He kind of hit something like a Rick Ankiel wall. He was having a really hard time locating fastballs.
“As a result of that, he really didn’t throw much for us last year. He still had really good stuff and you knew the arm was live, but it was either in the backstop or in someone’s back at the time.”
Helm said it was the first time in his career that self-doubt started to creep in the back of his mind. But rather than letting it spoil his season completely, he opted to “take the battle head on” and focus on helping his team in whatever way he could at the time.
“I started to wonder if my pitching days were actually over, but then I thought back to all of the previous years where I was throwing strikes, being confident and just being me,” Helm said. “I had to get back to that. So that motivated me to regroup, focus on getting back to my normal mechanics and working on all of the small things once the season was over. Till then, I had to be unselfish, stay positive and help out the team however I could.”
Helm closed out his junior year by logging a solid fielding percentage of .900 at second base while posting a season batting average of .341 with two home runs, one triple, six doubles and 24 RBI. McDonald County finished the campaign with a 15-14 record after falling to Webb City in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals.
The following summer, Helm made his return to the pitching mound with the intention of focusing on his mentality and mechanics more than ever before.
“Going into the summer, I started really focusing on pitching and my accuracy again,” he said. “I just started playing a lot of long toss to get the normal arm action going, and then I started throwing strikes like I always had. It never went away, thankfully.”
And the turnaround was night and day.
With a fastball topping out at 82 mph as well as supplementary offerings in the changeup and curveball, Helm saved his best prep campaign on the mound for last as he recorded a 2.25 ERA in 59 innings pitched. He finished 6-2 on the year with 80 strikeouts and just 19 walks.
“What he did for us over the course of this season was unbelievable,” Burgi said. “Honestly, we’ve had some pretty dominant pitching performances throughout my time here, but what he did and the resume he put together was really special.
“I think one of the coolest things about Levi is he never made excuses when he was struggling. He was so accountable and willing to take the adversity he was facing head on. I think that’s the reason he was able to bounce back in such an incredible way.”
Helm also posted a .374 batting average in his prep finale with four home runs two triples, four doubles and 23 RBI. The Mustangs finished the season 22-9 — the program’s winningest campaign in at least a decade — after falling to Carl Junction in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament at Neosho High School.
“It was quite an accomplishment, for sure,” Helm said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to, but we played really well to be ranked in the top 10 in Class 5 all the way throughout the season. It was big for our program.
“Personally, I was able to swing it pretty well, and obviously on the mound, I improved from last year and just threw strikes all year and competed with all types of hitters. I just tried to play the best I could each time I was out there. Everything worked out.”
The end of one baseball chapter leads to the start of another for Helm, who is committed to play at the next level for the Highland Community College Scotties in Highland, Kansas.
Helm aims to continue pitching at the college level and potentially break the starting lineup out in the field as well.
“It’s obviously a small town, and I’m from a small town,” Helm said of Highland. “So it felt like home. Coach (Landon) Hay is a really nice guy and a young guy who knows a lot. I know he’ll be a good fit for me and I know he has the program going in the right direction. So really it was an obvious decision.”
