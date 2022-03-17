It was around the time that Bo Helsel completed his playing career at Southwest Baptist University that he realized he had a lot more to give to the game of baseball.
Soon after, his coaching career at Neosho High School began.
“I played at Southwest Baptist University and I didn’t even get a teaching degree,” Helsel said. “Then when I was done playing, I was like, ‘You know, I can’t really give the game up.’ So since that day, it was always a goal of mine to be a head coach.”
After six years as an assistant for the Wildcats, Helsel is getting his opportunity. He takes takes the helm for NHS and replaces six-year coach Danny Powers, who stepped down from his coaching duties to pursue an administrative role at Purdy.
“I’m very blessed and excited to be coaching Neosho now with the facilities we have and the athletes and coaches that come through here,” Helsel said. “It’s a great place to be. … We’re young, but with that youth, we also have a lot of experience since a lot of these kids played varsity for us last season.
“I think Neosho can be a place to come away with a couple (Central Ozark Conference) championships in the near future. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
Helsel takes over a program that went 4-23 last spring. The Wildcats are seeking their first winning season since 2016 when they finished 16-13.
The bulk of Neosho’s experience is in its junior class, according to Helsel.
“There were probably five or six kids from this junior class who got time on varsity last year, and about three or four started every day,” he said. “So if you think about it, after missing their freshman year with COVID, those kids went from playing 14U summer ball to facing 18- and 19-year-olds in the COC.
“We have a much more experienced team this year, which is going to help us a lot. I have no doubt that we can turn it around. We really struggled throwing strikes and putting the ball into play. So that was really our focus in the offseason and here in the first few weeks of practice. If we can get that turned around, then there’s no reason we can’t win a lot of games this year.”
The junior class includes shortstop River Brill — who Helsel said “has a chance to be a really good player to come out of Neosho” and is expected to bat in the leadoff spot — as well as catcher Eli Zar, utility Carter Fenske, utility Kael Smith, first baseman Carter Baslee, outfielder Wyatt Shadwick, outfielder Austin Rodriguez, utility Coty Dumond and utility Levi Bowman.
The team will be led by a senior class that includes outfielder Reece Miller, second baseman Carson Williams, outfielder Matt Velasco and utility Ryland Foster.
“We have a couple seniors who will play a lot,” Helsel said. “Reece Miller plays center field for us, and on the mound last year, we dropped him down to sidearm. He’ll come out of the bullpen for us and sort of play the closer role.
“Carson Williams is also a senior. He plays second base, and in my opinion, he’s probably the best or one of the best second basemen in the COC this year. He actually had four hits in the jamboree. So if he gets his bat going like that, it really helps us because his defense is so solid.”
Quenton Hughes is one of 11 sophomores on Neosho’s roster this season. He started at quarterback for the NHS football team for the second half of the fall season, and Helsel said he will likely get a lot of playing time this spring at third base and on the pitching mound.
Drake Swift, Reid Snyder, Noah Lawson, Jonah Reed, Kaleb Daspit, Braxton Bates, Aiden Brodie, Colton Southern, Lelan Igisomar and Coleman Deines also make up Neosho’s group of sophomores.
The Wildcats open their season at home on Saturday, taking on Carl Junction and Monett at Roy B. Shaver Field.
Next week, Neosho will host its first annual Roy B. Shaver Classic, which honors the late NHS superintendent who passed away last year. The event will run Thursday through Saturday.
“We’re excited about the upcoming season, and our main priority is to change the culture of Neosho Baseball,” Helsel said. “We’re more organized and more focused. These kids want to win. It doesn’t mean we don’t have fun. Baseball is a sport that’s supposed to be fun. But our kids and coaches know that when we show up to the field, it’s time to work.”
