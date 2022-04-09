It was on the final play of the first half that quarterback Dawson Herl showed off a bit of the playmaking ability that has made him such a formidable weapon for Missouri Southern since last fall.
As the final seconds ticked away in the second quarter, the 6-foot-4, 194-pound redshirt sophomore was forced to improvise with haste as he felt the pressure of a collapsing pocket surrounding him.
Herl scrambled to his right as a host of defenders gave chase. Then after a quick glance up the field, he set his feet and heaved a high-arching, 40-yard pass toward wide receiver Ezekiel Lang in the corner of the end zone.
Touchdown.
“Dawson continues to prove that he’s an MIAA quarterback,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said of Herl. “Some of the throws he’s making, the other guys couldn’t make and didn’t make. That’s really the difference. … Right now he’s playing at a really high level and can go into a season and carry a team.”
He certainly did a bit of carrying on Saturday.
In limited action, Herl completed nine of 14 passes for 140 yards and three TDs to help Team White claim a 28-3 win over Team Green in MSSU’s spring game at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Herl, the Lions’ starting signal caller who threw for 2,260 yards and 16 TDs last season, was the top offensive performer of the intrasquad scrimmage with TD passes of 10, 20 and 40 yards.
“The focus throughout the spring has been fixing my eyes between plays and just learning how to really manipulate the defense,” Herl said. “I think I’ve started to grow on that.”
The format of the spring game included four 15-minute quarters as well as a running clock in the second half. Team White did all of its scoring in the first half and finished with a 335-158 advantage in yards of total offense.
Each team was drafted ahead of the spring game by a designated captain, with Herl picking players for Team White and senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. picking for Team Green. The scrimmage lasted a little over 90 minutes and was played in front of nearly 1,000 spectators.
“The kids were having fun,” Bradley said. “It’s kind of tough sometimes when you split the roster up. … But our guys came out and competed. They were out there trying to get better, and I think they did that.”
Jordan, who led Team Green with six tackles, and Herl said there was no shortage of playful banter or gamesmanship between the two leading up to Saturday.
“You know me and Dawson were back and forth,” Jordan said. “But I love that boy. He gets it done on offense for me. So at the end of the day, we’re going to come together when the games really count.
“I’m really liking my (defensive) line right now. We definitely need to work on defense as a whole. I don’t like the 28 points that they put on us (Team Green). But when we all get together, we’re going to be a lot better.”
“I knew I had my guys," Herl said. “I pretty much had my (starting) offensive line. So I felt well-protected and knew we’d have a pretty good offense.”
Another offensive standout throughout the day was Team White tight end Deontay Campbell, who hauled in five passes for 67 yards and two TDs.
Campbell, a junior, is a newcomer for Southern after transferring from junior college program Highland (Kansas) Community College. He was named an NJCAA first-team All-American after recording 16 receptions for 314 yards and three TDs last fall.
“He’s young,” Bradley said. “We have him for (multiple) years. He’s a young man who’s come in and had the right mindset the entire time. He wants to get better and he wants to make our team better, and he’s a phenomenal athlete."
“Deontay Campbell has made a big impact for us and we’re happy to have him here,” Herl said. “I think he’ll be a big part of our offense this year. He’s a big guy and he’ll catch pretty much anything that comes to him.”
Lang finished with 71 receiving yards and two TD catches for Team White, while Oakley Roessler and Jeremy Brown led the team with 52 and 48 rushing yards, respectively. QB Luke Sampson completed six of 13 passes for 90 yards and one TD.
Linebacker Zach Bergman logged seven tackles for Team White, and linebacker Coleman Booker intercepted two passes.
For Team Green, QB David Oplotnik went 11 for 199 with 112 yards and two interceptions, while Isaac Kittrell went 5 for 8 with 58 yards and an interception. Akeem Gilmore hauled in five passes for 93 yards, and Albie Henry logged 25 yards on the ground.
Team Green's lone score in the game came on a 32-yard field goal by Nick Williams midway through the second quarter. Drake Reese went a perfect 4 for 4 on extra-point kicks for Team White.
MSSU opens its 2022 season against Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 1 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
