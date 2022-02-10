EXETER, Mo. — Gabby Hiebert scored a career-high 27 points to help lift the Thomas Jefferson Independent girls basketball team to a lopsided 64-28 win over Exeter on Thursday night at Exeter High School.

Hiebert was one of three scorers in double figures for the Cavaliers, who hiked their season record to 6-14. Sarah Mueller added 12 points while Lannah Grigg recorded 10 points.

Thomas Jefferson jumped out to a 46-12 halftime lead before outscoring Exeter 18-16 in the second half.

Dawnee Sorensen paced the scoring for Exeter with eight points.

The Cavaliers hit the road to take on Verona on Tuesday.

