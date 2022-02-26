WILLARD, Mo. — Max Higginbotham made eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points to help lift third-seeded Webb City to a 71-53 win over sixth-seeded McDonald County in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 Tournament on Saturday at Willard High School.
The triumph advanced the Cardinals (18-8) to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Parkview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Webb City jumped out to an 11-4 lead by the end of the fourth quarter and held a 28-23 advantage by halftime. The Cardinals went on to outscore the Mustangs (12-14) 43-30 in the second half.
Higginbotham shot 9 of 18 from the floor and 8 of 15 from beyond the arc. He also made three of four attempts from the foul line.
Webb City had one other double-digit scorer in Kaden Turner, who tallied 11 points, while Dante Washington, Trey Roets and Isaiah Brisco added nine points apiece. Turner also recorded a team-high nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Archer Wagner paced the McDonald County offense with 11 points. Teddy Reedybacon chipped in seven points.
