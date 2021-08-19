There will be a daylong hike in the Hercules Glades Wilderness Area south of Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Hikers are to meet at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, at 8:15 a.m. and then shuttle to the 12,413-acre wilderness area. The return is set for 5 p.m. Hikers will explore the Coy Bald Loop with volunteer Brian Conry. Bring a lunch and water and dress for the weather
The hike is 7 miles and rated moderate to difficult.
To make a reservation or for more information, call 417-888-4237.
