The Hollister baseball team erupted at the plate at the opportune time.
Following a Carl Junction rally that tied the game at 2 late, the Tigers plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for an eventual 8-3 win over the Bulldogs on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
It marked the first setback of the early season for Carl Junction (3-1), which had outscored its opponents by a combined 27 runs in its first three games.
“There was never talk on our part that ‘Hey, let’s go 27-0,’” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “I mean, we’re going to have a tough game in there. We need to bounce back tomorrow, and we’ll learn about our team as far as how we can bounce back from something like this.”
The pivotal seventh saw Hollister (3-1) record five hits while drawing four walks. Five of the runs the Tigers scored in the inning came with two outs.
The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs before Clay Kemp drew a walk to plate a go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead.
The Bulldogs then retired back-to-back batters to preserve the one-run deficit momentarily with the bases still full. But Hollister went on to plate five more runs — one on a single by Blake Russell, one on a walk by Konner Hatfield, one on a single by Ethan Wright and two on a single by Layton Morgan — before Carl Junction registered the third out it needed on a strikeout by Carson Johnson.
The Bulldogs, trailing 8-2 to start the bottom of the seventh, plated one more run when Noah Southern, who led off the inning with a single through the right side, took home on a passed ball that trimmed the Hollister lead to five runs with two outs. However, the game ended two at-bats later when reliever Colby Teaster recorded his fifth strikeout of the night.
Teaster earned the win after limiting Carl Junction to one earned run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. Starter Landon Richards tossed 4 2/3 innings and held Carl Junction to two earned runs on four hits.
“He did a good job of coming in,” Stevenson said of Teaster. “It was certainly a change of speed, change of pace. He came in and he threw strikes. Hollister just came ready to play today and had a good day. They did a lot of good things.”
Hollister plated the first two runs of the ballgame before Carl Junction drew even with one-run showings in both the fourth and fifth innings. An RBI double by junior Kyler Perry pulled the Bulldogs to win a run, 2-1, of Hollister in the fourth, and then a sacrifice grounder by Alex Baker plated Johnson for the tie in the fifth.
Drew Beyer started the game for the Bulldogs and went six complete innings, holding Hollister to two earned runs on six hits. Beyer tossed the final inning in relief and surrendered six runs.
“Tip your cap to Hollister — they swung it well today,” Stevenson said. “We gave them some hitter counts. But Drew found a way to compete and get six strong innings without having his best stuff. … and I thought Carson came in and did a nice job of throwing strikes. Balls went however they go, and that was a tough inning for us. We saw some good things though.”
Carl Junction returns to its home diamond today for two games, with the first starting at 10 a.m. against McDonald County and the second starting at 2 p.m. against Central (Springfield).
“You learn a lot about your team through adversity,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “There’s a lot of teaching points in those things, and the great thing about baseball is we get to come out and play again tomorrow.
