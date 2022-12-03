It’s been a rough start to MIAA play for the Missouri Southern State University men’s basketball team. After losing 72-45 to top-ranked Northwest Missouri on Thursday, the Lions welcomed Missouri Western to town on Saturday and quickly found themselves in a 19-point hole.
Southern made some noise in the second half but left the court with a 79-65 loss to fall to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Lions had won 24 of their previous 31 meetings against the Griffons.
How Southern got the loss: Head coach Sam McMahon said he’d address the team’s defensive effort and level of toughness next week. Western shot 71% from the floor in the first half and 62.5% in the game. The Griffons were an impressive 11-of-18 (61%) from three-point range. You’re not going to win many games allowing those numbers.
Southern, meanwhile, shot just 33% in the first half and made 2-of-12 three-point shots. The Lions finished shooting 38% (25-66).
Takeaways from the first half: The visitors took a double-digit lead barely five minutes into the game. Western’s first nine possessions resulted in eight baskets, and a 19-9 lead. It was 24-9 with 11:13 remaining, then Southern cut it to 12, but the Griffons went on a quick 7-0 run to lead 32-13 with 7:26 left in the half. The Lions trailed 43-27 at halftime. Southern was plus-7 in turnover margin in the first half, but got out-rebounded 22-10.
Vinson Sigmon, Jr. led the team with nine points and three rebounds. Taye Fields led Western with 11 rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Takeaways from the second half: The Lions picked up their defensive intensity after halftime and allowed few uncontested shots. The Griffons were scoreless for nearly three minutes to start, and with 13:32 remaining Southern was back in it after Ndongo Ndaw made a three-pointer to cut it to 51-41. It was 53-43 with 12:39 remaining after Winston Dessesow scored on a driving layup. But four minutes later, Western had pushed its lead back up to 19, 64-45. The Lions got as close as 75-63 with 1:36 left.
What they’re saying: “Tough to win any game when a team’s shooting like that. We let them have open shots and when you’re going up against a good team they’re going to drill those. That’s got to be addressed. We’ve got to get better defensively and we’re going to do that.” — Southern head coach Sam McMahon.
“I don’t think our guys quit, which is encouraging. We cut it to 10 and we just couldn’t really get over the hump, couldn’t get that next stop. That’s part of our toughness level. We’re not really tough right now so that’s got to be addressed. We had a lot of shots — we had a lot of missed shots. We only shot 38% for the game so we’ve got to start knocking down some shots for sure, but defensively there’s no excuses. We’ve got to get better.” — Sam McMahon.
“Our toughness level has got to increase and that’s on me. We’ve got to start on Monday and get back to the drawing board defensively and really get after it and use those three days to improve.” — Sam McMahon.
Final stats: Sigmon, Jr. led all scorers with 22 points. He was the only Lion in double figures — Christian Bundy had nine and Sam Thompson had eight. Dessesow had four assists and Ndongo Ndaw led the team with nine rebounds. Sigmon, Jr. finished with six, and two steals. Western had four players in double figures: Will Eames (14), Julius Dixon (14), Taye Fields (13) and Reed Kemp (10). Fields finished with 17 rebounds and added five assists.
The Lions won the turnover battle 12-4 and recorded five steals to Western’s 1, but were out-rebounded 34-17. They shot 38% from the floor (25-66), 33% from three (8-24) and 64% from the free throw line (7-11).
Western shot 63% (25-40) overall, 61% from three (11-18) and 75% from the line (18-24). The Lions outscored Western 32-16 in the paint, but the Griffons outscored Southern 27-16 in bench points.
Looking ahead: Southern has just one home game remaining this calendar year, against Central Missouri on Dec. 13. The Lions travel to No. 8 Central Oklahoma (7-0, 2-0) on Thursday and Newman (4-4, 0-2) on Saturday. Central Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri and Emporia State remain undefeated, and there are five unbeaten teams in MIAA play.
Western is one of them — the Griffons are now 5-2 and 2-0. The Lions are one of four MIAA teams without a conference win, along with Newman, Washburn and Nebraska Kearney.
