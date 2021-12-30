The shots just weren't falling for the Neosho girls basketball team on Thursday as it dropped its third-place game against St. Joseph Lafayette 51-27 at the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
The Irish hit 54.2% of their shots in the first half of the game against Neosho’s 25% as Lafayette built a 35-9 lead going into the half.
Lafayette also hit 6 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc compared to 1 of 6 for Neosho.
“Athletically we didn’t match up real great with them,” said Neosho head coach Ryan Madison. “They’re a little bit quicker than we were, put the ball on the floor pretty well.”
The Wildcats also had a tough day at the free throw line, hitting 2 of 9 charity shots for 22.2% compared to 50% for Lafayette.
“At the free throw line too, we just killed us. I mean early in the game there, if we make a couple of those free throws … at least we’re closer,” Madison said. “We went zone in the second quarter, which we don’t do very much, and I probably kept us in that for a little too long. So I didn’t do the best job I could to give these kids a chance to win tonight. So I’ll take the heat on that one. Maybe we’ll do a little better next game.”
Neosho stabilized things in the second half, staying even with Lafayette in the third and fourth quarters. But the big first-half deficit was just too much to overcome.
Madison said he’s seeing improvement through the first 12 games of the regular season, including three games in their home tournament where they went 2-1.
“I think we’re doing a better job rebounding. We’re doing a whole lot better job at that,” Madison said. “So that’s the first things we were trying to fix — the defensive side of the ball and the rebounding. Now we’ve got to take care of the ball better. We’re not a great great shooting, scoring team anyway. Twenty-five times in this game we don’t even get a shot off because we turned the ball over. That’s a problem and we’ve got to do a better job in that.”
Lafayette head coach Brad Spinner said he enjoyed coaching against his old boss, Madison, in his fourth trip to the Neosho Holiday Classic.
“I used to be the assistant under coach Madison at Lafayette for eight years,” Spinner said. “We started coming here about 10 years ago, and in my four years as the head coach, I hadn’t won a game in the Neosho Holiday Classic. So now to come down and win our first one and play a pretty spirited first half against a Fort Smith group that’s just unbelievably talented. Then to win against my good friend coach Madison and the way we did it, I was proud of the girls. They handled themselves well and with class and played good quality basketball as well.”
Neosho’s Reagan McInturf led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Maelynn Garrett scored eight points and Karlee Ellick three points.
Lafayette was led by Talicia Byrd, who scored 13 points while Honor Mannings added 10 points.
Lafayette moved to 8-4 and took home the third-place trophy from the tournament while Neosho moved to 5-7.
