Webb City head coach Larron Hurst is fairly used to playing the waiting game at the beginning of the wrestling season.
It goes along with being at a school that features one of the best football programs in the state. Nearly every year, the Cardinals make deep runs in the state football playoffs, which in result, delays the arrival of several of Hurst’s wrestlers on the mat in the early portion of the winter season.
The same is true this year. With Webb City’s wrestling season set to get underway with a home dual against Joplin on Tuesday night, nearly a third of the Cardinals’ roster won’t be available since members of the football team will be preparing for Friday’s Class 5 state championship game in Columbia, Mo., against Holt.
“It’s not that it’s a bad problem to have, because we obviously want those guys to do something special and win another state championship,” Hurst said. “But it is a reality. It’s evident we’re not going to be a dual team to start things out. … But the more matches we get under our belt, the improvements are going to come.
“Once we get those football players after their state championship game, we’ll give them a little bit of time to get their injuries and stuff taken care of. Hopefully by the Harrisonville Tournament (Dec. 17-18) we’ll have everybody ready to rock and roll.”
By the time everything is in full order, Hurst expects to have around 45 wrestlers on this year’s roster with a healthy mixture of new and familiar faces.
“The guys we already have in the room are working hard,” Hurst said. “This is also probably one of the first years where all of them have had some mat time before their high school career started. So we’re pretty excited about that.”
The Cardinals did graduate six starters from last season in Jacob Ott, Roger Carranco, Jackson Ward, Bobby Pearish, Brayden Hollingsworth and Rafe Mackey.
Ott and Carranco were both state medalists a season ago. Ott took fourth place and finished his senior campaign with a 29-8 record at the 195-pound weight class, while Carranco, who’s now wrestling at Central Missouri, placed sixth at state to cap a 30-10 season at 182.
“Replacing those guys and their leadership, it will be huge,” Hurst said. “So hopefully we’ll have some guys who can step into those roles and help these younger kids for a great season.”
Hurst said two wrestlers he expects to take over those leadership roles are senior Brantley Carter and sophomore Colt Taylor. Carter missed most of last season with an injury but was 31-15 as a sophomore at 138. Then Taylor, competing at 120 a year ago, went 17-17 and advanced to the sectional tournament.
“Right now I think those two will be the ones our guys look to to fill that leadership role this year,” Hurst said. “Then we have several other guys, like I said, who are working very hard and setting their own example through their work ethic.”
Other returning starters for Webb City include sophomore Dominic Boles, a sectional qualifier at 132 last season, as well as junior Hunter England (145) and sophomores Nathan Jacks (152) and Kole Carr (285) .
“We have a couple of big holes that we’ll have to fill probably between 160 and 220,” Hurst said. “That’s where we need some other kids to step up.”
The Cardinals’ dual against Joplin will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Webb City High School. Webb City will then partake in a triangular with Diamond and Monett on Dec. 9 and then compete in the Carl Junction tournament on Dec. 11.
The Cardinals open their Central Ozark Conference season on Dec. 14 at Carl Junction.
“I think the COC is probably the toughest wrestling conference in the state,” Hurst said. “There are several tradition-rich programs that are solid year in and year out. I mean, it’s tough. It is a really good wrestling conference with a good mixture of Class 3 and Class 4 teams. You know that if you medal and do well at the COC tournament, that sets you up to have a great district tournament and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.