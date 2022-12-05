WEBB CITY, Mo. — To simply say it’s the end of an era would be an understatement. John Roderique, who guided the Webb City football team to 13 state championships as one of the greatest coaches in Missouri history, announced on Monday that the 2022 season will be his last. He’s retiring at the end of the school year.
“I’m excited (and a little sad) to announce my retirement at the end of this school year,” Roderique said in a statement released by the school. “I have loved my role as the head football coach and athletic director at Webb City High School and will cherish the friendships and memories. From the bottom of my heart — thank you all.”
Roderique, a Webb City High School graduate, took over as head coach before the 1997 season and promptly went 14-0 and won his first championship. He followed that up with titles in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021.
In his 26 years as head coach, he compiled a record of 315 wins and just 34 losses. The Cardinals went to the playoffs 23 times during that time. Webb City won 22-straight district championships under his tenure, a streak that ended this fall.
His 315 wins rank fifth all time in Missouri history, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records. But his 90.2 winning percentage is unmatched.
Career wins leader Pete Adkins (Centralia, Jefferson City) won 87% of his games and finished with 405 total. Between 2003 and 2013, the Cardinals won 91-straight regular season games. They won 46 in a row overall between 2010 and 2013 in the midst of winning five straight state championships.
Before he was a coach, Roderique was already a household name in Webb City. A 1986 graduate, he was a standout football player for the Cardinals and helped the school to its first-ever playoff appearance in 1985. They went 11-2 that season and Roderique kicked a game winning 28-yard field goal in the state quarterfinals against West Plains. Webb City claimed its first conference championship that season since 1961.
After the ’85 season, Roderique became Webb City’s first All-State selection, then signed with Pittsburg State University to play linebacker. With the Gorillas from 1986-89, he was a two-time All-American linebacker who recorded 365 tackles in his career and was inducted into the PSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.
When his playing days were over, he joined Pitt State’s coaching staff under Chuck Broyles. Over the next seven seasons, the Gorillas won 77 games and the 1991 Division II championship.
When Kurt Thompson announced he was leaving Webb City for Coffeyville Community College after the 1996 season, it was obvious who would replace him: Roderique. After winning that 1997 championship, Roderique’s Cardinals went 5-5 in 1998. That goes down as his worst season as a head coach; he never had a losing record.
“Webb City Football is rooted in pride and tradition and I stand firm on the quote that ‘Great things can be accomplished when everyone works together and nobody cares who gets the credit,’” Roderique said in the press release. “This quote epitomizes the players and coaches I’ve had the opportunity to work with. God has blessed me abundantly!”
Seneca Athletics Director Rich Adkins was a senior on Roderique’s 1997 team and later served as an assistant coach on his staff from 2009-11.
“My first reaction is I’m happy for him,” Adkins said Monday. “I sent him a text saying congratulations. It’s been such a cool experience to watch him go through this with his record and everything and being one of the best coaches around — not only in the state but in the country. and it’s crazy for me just to know that I was kind of a part of that and at the very beginning of it. That’s always something I’ve taken a lot of pride in.”
He credited Roderique’s success in part to the coach’s relationship with people.
“I think that’s the top thing, just how he learns,” he said. “He knows every kid, he knows every coach’s spouse’s name, their kid’s names, and he does a good job with people and building those relationships to where these kids and these community members want to be a part of it, they want to play for him and do whatever they can.”
