CASSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri State Parks has planned informational meetings for both Roaring River and Big Sugar Creek state parks at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Roaring River State Park in the River Shelter. Roaring River is seven miles south of Cassville.
Park staff will be present to answer questions and provide information about the parks, and to receive input from the public.
The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the parks.
To learn more about this meeting, call 417-847-2539.
