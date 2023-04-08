Geoff Caldwell’s column (Globe, April 1) about the shifting of values was no joke.
I concur with many of his observations, but I disagree with his conclusion that the family and traditional values shifting is due solely to the political left.
I premise that the institutions that we once held high have led us down a road of cynicism, distrust and rejection.
The President John Adams quote is true — without a moral and religious people who have a belief in a power or moral code that comes from believing in something greater than themselves, the promises of the Constitution aren’t tangible. What has happened is those institutions we believed in, like the church, are led by men and men are weak. How many decades did the Catholic Church defend and protect those who targeted the weakest of their flock? What about the mega congregations that have popped up? They claim to be serving the word of God with your money by building great cathedrals, their own broadcast networks and rewarding the leadership with all the worldly desires that man can imagine.
It is a desire for power and influence that has led these institutions down a troubled path and modern communications have shined a light on the excesses and failures.
In our homes and neighborhoods we see the Sunday-morning Christian supporting a high moral code until business opens on Monday and the have-to-get-ahead philosophy becomes the order of the day while accepting and relying on the grace coming next Sunday for the choices we made during the week.
The Abraham Lincoln quote warning of a house divided has been ignored by current members of his own party, the GOP. In fact, there are politicians of the right calling for a divorce of the union. I thought we settled this in the 1860s.
Our strength as a people is not as a monochrome society that doesn’t allow any debate. It comes from giving voice to all, and most importantly listening for those ideas that serve the interests of the nation or lead to a better outcome for all. Both political parties have turned from country first to party first that only serves its leadership and their desire for more power.
President John F. Kennedy, much like President Ronald Reagan, had strength in his ability to communicate and motivate the masses. When his voice was silenced his messages began to fade.
The voices of our leaders today spend a lot of time demonizing the members of the other tribe. Politics has become a performance art form. The goal appears to be to get as much press as possible and that is best achieved with outrageous claims and attacking everyone and everything.
Forest fires from Jewish space lasers ... a political leader who claims he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose one voter ... there are Constitutional qualifications to hold many offices but shouldn’t there be a moral standard for those who seek leadership?
Then there is the press, they are supposed to represent the Fourth Estate of our society, the final leg of our checks and balances. The press used to be the independent eyes and ears of our democracy. Now they have become active players on both sides of the political coin.
I remember Walter Cronkite as the most trusted man in America. He was not above sharing opinion, but he always prefaced his thoughts with, “In this humble reporter’s opinion ...”
Today, what is reported is based on what sells. Dominion is suing one news agency claiming that the stories broadcast were constructed to increase viewership and commercials without proper vetting, even suggesting that the broadcasts were known to be false.
On the other side, I’ve seen where the press was feeding info to the preferred liberal candidate. Both sides are guilty of sensationalism instead of focusing on those stories that matter.
