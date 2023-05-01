Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column, and with spring in the air.
The JSA was chosen last week as the nonprofit organization of the year by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce at their 106th annual banquet.
Last edition, we focused on the makeup of our Joplin Sports Authority board of directors and the start of some of first outdoor contests this year, in particular baseball.
This edition will hit a few topics including spring weather, some upcoming and current sporting events including the recent MIAA Women’s Golf Tournament.
Clearly, spring is in the air. Universities and their students are preparing for finals and the spring high school sports seasons are in the thick of their schedules including conference championships and striving for the best positions in the playoffs and tournament play.
We wish all of our local teams from junior high to the local college and universities the best as they enter the final stretch of their seasons.
I think all of our readers would agree that, in this particular time of the year, we could be having freezing conditions on a Friday, rain on Saturday and then be in heat wave in the upper 80s on Sunday. As we have a tendency to say in Joplin, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes and it will change.”
This changing weather during late March to mid-May wreaks havoc on our scheduling. Predominately this time of the year, our focus is on baseball, softball, golf, tennis and, in some cases, soccer. After many of the ballclubs have been cooped up for the winter months, they are excited to get out and start playing. Truthfully, I am always surprised at how nasty, cold, windy and wet it can be and the organizations and players will still want to be outside getting the game or a round in.
It is a dedication to participating in sports that the average resident maybe doesn’t fully appreciate. I have seen grandparents of players sitting in a lawn chair, wrapped in a blanket and with an umbrella to shield them from the rain for hours on end in 40-degree weather to support their grandchild. Simply amazing!
The golf courses are starting to fill, and the many charity and competitive golf tournament seasons are in their initial stages. The season also brings in the bright budding of flowers, the smell of spring and blooming of flowering trees.
Speaking of golf, JSA worked with Missouri Southern and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association to bring the MIAA Women’s Golf Championship to the Joplin Area. The talent pool was exceptional and the quality of play inspiring for an untalented golfer such as myself. I only wish the word “fore” was referring to a score of “four” rather than the impending golf ball almost inevitably hit toward anyone on the course that isn’t standing near a green.
A special shoutout to all the workers from JSA (in particular, Shaun Buck), MSSU, Eagle Creek Golf Course and the MIAA that made this special championship possible.
So, we encourage you to go outside this time of the year and throw or hit a ball around, enjoy a hike or hit the links. It just feels great to be out and about while taking it all in. We want to wish you a “fan” tastic spring with the great outdoors and with your friends and family.
Thanks again for the support of the local businesses and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live!
