Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on the makeup of our board of directors, the board meeting schedule, and we announced some national events that are coming to Joplin.
This edition we'll discuss another successful bid to host a national championship, the American Junior Golf Association’s Joplin Junior Championship presented by Roper Honda, and another year of successful summer baseball in our communities.
First, we want to thank the National Junior College Athletics Association for awarding the Joplin community the 2024 and 2025 NJCAA Division 2 Women’s Basketball National Championship. This tournament will take place on the campus of Missouri Southern State University in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center March 18-22, 2024, and March 17-21, 2025. Twenty teams from across the nation — 16 district champions and four at-large bids — will convene in Joplin for those six days battling to the title of national champion.
Just last week the AGJA hosted the inaugural Joplin Junior Championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. This event hosted some of the best national and international golfers from the ages of 12-18 for four days. A total of 138 golfers played in the Monday qualifier round and the three-day championship.
Joplin’s own Harry Satterlee finished tied for fourth at 4-under. Carthage’s Max Templeman finished 11th, Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer finished tied for 12th, Monett’s Jaxon Bailey tied for 33rd, Frontenac's Vinny Pile finished in 49th on the boys’ side while Nevada’s Emree Cameron finished tied for third on the girls’ side.
We are looking forward to the second edition in August 2024.
It’s great to be wrapping up our summer baseball season. We partnered with Heart of America Tournaments, U.S. Premier, American Premier, and the Joplin Outlaws to bring nine tournaments and thousands of athletes and their families to the Joplin region over June and July. This community is supportive of baseball, and the economic impact felt in our local businesses is significant. We would like to thank Parkwood Tournaments, the Joplin School District, the Seneca School District, the Neosho School District and Missouri Southern for allowing the use of their facilities for these games.
Finally, thanks again for the support of our sponsors, local businesses, municipalities, local school districts and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live. In particular, we want to recognize and thank the Joplin City Council members for the forward thinking regarding the future of sporting events in Joplin and the region by authorizing the review and feasibility study of a multiuse athletic facility. It will make a significant impact on the ability to recruit and retain sporting events, which are a tremendous economic engine for our region. This athletic facility will have a major financial impact on the city of Joplin and increase the quality of life for the members of our community for decades to come.
