Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column!
This column will hit a few highlights of the region in the next few weeks and give a brief explanation of who we are and why we do what we do.
As I attend a variety of events and meetings, I have been asked when talking with groups of individuals in the community and region, “What does the Joplin Sports Authority do”?
That is a great question and so the response is fairly simple. The JSA mission states that the purpose is “to attract, promote, provide and support local, state, regional, national and international sporting events to the Joplin area, which will provide economic impact and enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Joplin area.”
OK, maybe not so simple … but I think you get the idea.
We fundamentally bring sporting events to town, support our local sporting organizations, and provide sporting entertainment for our local citizens while simultaneously having the restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and lodging establishments all making more money based on the increase of visitors. So, we are a 501(3)(C) not-for-profit group that is an economic engine for our community! Sports — and in particular, amateur and youth sports — is our passion! And yes, we love what we do!
Here are some of the highlights coming up in September of 2023:
• The 19th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Joplin Lady Eagle Softball Tournament will be held Sept. 1-2 at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Twelve teams from Missouri and Oklahoma will compete in pool play Friday and bracket play Saturday. Games start at 10 a.m. both days.
• The same weekend, Missouri Southern State University Volleyball will host the 2023 Southern Invite with five teams from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri competing against the Lions inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. First serve both days will be at 9 a.m.
• The Missouri Southern Stampede for the first time has split into a two-day event with the collegiate races running on the afternoon of Friday Sept. 15, starting with the College/JUCO Women’s race at 3:30 p.m. The high school races are moving to Saturday, Sept. 16, in the morning with the high school girls’ varsity Green division starting at 8:30 a.m.
• Sept. 18-19, you will see eight of the top NJCAA D-II men’s golf programs, including defending national champion Kirkwood Community College from Iowa, and perennial national contender Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston, compete in the 2023 NJCAA D-II National Preview at Twin Hills.
