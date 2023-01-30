Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
Last edition, we focused on historical data but mostly we reviewed the Kaminsky Classic Basketball Tournament taking place on Jan. 5-7.
This edition, we are going to cover some of the historical information regarding the formation of the JSA and the Joplin Conventions and Visitors Bureau along with the components affiliated with the Joplin lodging tax.
The Joplin Sports Authority really began in 1988 when voters of Joplin approved a 2% occupational license tax (lodging tax) to support funding of the operation of the CVB, thereby formulating the creation of this city department.
A lodging tax is charged in most regions of the country, at the state or local levels, for travelers when they rent accommodations in a hotel, motel and inn for a period of 30 days or less. This particular lodging tax is collected and paid to the city of Joplin by the hotels, motels and tourist courts monthly.
After the initiation of our lodging tax in 1988, voters of Joplin in November of 2000 approved an additional 2% lodging tax. This additional 2% is known as a dedicated tax, which means the voters approved it to be only spent on these three different functions.
First is sports marketing. It is to be considered “the most appropriate funds to promote sports marketing for regional, national, international sporting events."
Second, it is to be spent on “beautification of entryways into the city."
Third, it is for “special events, such as displays, festivals or celebrations." The intent of the overall voter approved tax is “to attract visitors from the region to the city, and other related activities in the city designed to promote the city, and its features, as a destination for outside visitors and tourists."
The amount of the lodging taxes generated in Joplin is placed into a type of dedicated account. Whatever money is budgeted and unspent from this account, those dollars can be placed into designated reserve that the city can access after a required amount of time with the intent to be used for tourism or other city projects.
This brings us to the mission of the JSA and its purpose. The Joplin Sports Authority is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit sports commission with the mission to attract, promote, provide and support local, state, regional, national and international sporting events to the Joplin area.
This in return will provide positive economic impact and enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Joplin area. In January 2008, JSA became an independent contractor with the city of Joplin and currently has a board that consists of 15 members. It is important to note that these board members are appointed and approved by the Joplin City Council. So, every member of the JSA board has been vetted and selected by the city of Joplin.
Our mission and purpose are the entire reason for our existence. Any decision we make regarding supporting events, creating new events, and disbanding previous events is based on our mission and purpose.
With a record year last year, we hope to continue to grow our sports marketing and sporting events, even with so many unknowns out there with ever changing U.S. and world events and policies. It is my sincere hope that this article assists in understanding the history and function of the JSA as it pertains to growing and supporting the Joplin economy and activities to the benefit of our citizens.
As always, without the support of the Joplin community, our citizens, our sponsors and our very active sports clubs and organizations, we simply couldn’t do what we do.
So thank you Joplin and the surrounding communities for all you do to make our region great!
