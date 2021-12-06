Videos and screen captures that have surfaced in the wake of Lutheran St. Charles’ 33-27 win over Lamar in the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl last Friday in Columbia, Mo., show that the Cougars’ late go-ahead touchdown should not have counted.
With six seconds left in the game, Lutheran capped a 64-yard drive with a 2-yard TD plunge by Arlen Harris Jr. to break a 27-27 tie and go up six points, all but putting the nail in the coffin for the Cougars’ first state championship in program history.
The only problem with the play was that the Cougars had 12 players on the field. Multiple videos and screenshots posted on social media by media members and Lamar fans have confirmed this in recent days.
A five-yard penalty should have been assessed before the football was snapped due to an illegal substitution, which would have prevented the score and moved the Lutheran offense back to the seven-yard line to face third down with six ticks remaining.
However, despite five officials presiding over the state championship game — two of which were responsible for monitoring the number of offensive players on the field — the penalty was inexplicably missed.
The Lutheran touchdown led to one last desperation play for Lamar that included a series of laterals before a tackle was made for a 30-yard loss as time expired, ending the Tigers’ bid for a ninth state title in 11 years as well as two in back-to-back seasons.
It now begs the question: Would a correctly-assessed penalty on Lutheran have made a difference?
It more than likely would have forced Lutheran to attempt a game-winning field goal from about 25 yards away.
More so than the college and professional ranks, the kicking game at the high school level is notorious for being unreliable.
Specifically on Friday, Lutheran converted three of its five point-after-touchdown (PAT) kicks, making its first three before missing on its final two. The first failed PAT attempt came on a block by Lamar to preserve a 27-27 tie with 8:47 remaining. The second attempt was booted in time but failed to split the uprights after Lutheran’s final go-ahead touchdown.
It’s also possible the Cougars would have left their offense on the field for at least one more play with two timeouts in their pocket. After all, they had just marched 62 yards in eight plays — averaging 7.7 yards per snap — to get the ball inside the Lamar 5 within a 2 1/2-minute span.
Either way, it feels like the ball was dropped by the officiating crew — one that, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) 2021 Football Manual, was made up of five association-registered officials who were not on probation and had been verified through a postseason application process.
Considering the situation and what was at stake, it’s difficult to understand how or why such a critical oversight occurred — by a crew handpicked by MSHSAA, nonetheless.
Per league rules, the outcome of the championship game cannot be contested by Lamar now that it has been completed.
For Lutheran, the controversy shouldn’t take away from its accomplishment. Two championship-caliber teams took to the field, and credit to the Cougars for the grit and determination they showed to hand Lamar its first loss ever in a state title game. Like Lamar, officiating was out of Lutheran’s hands, too.
At the same time, it doesn’t lessen the sting for Lamar — especially for its senior class that has to go out on such a perplexing, bitter note.
