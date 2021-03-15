New format, new venue, no problem.
At least, sort of.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association Wrestling Championships didn’t run completely hiccup-free, but the weeklong event at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence managed to deliver many big moments that wrestling fans and followers in the state have been accustomed to over the years.
Sure, it wasn’t the same electric atmosphere of years past. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the tournament featured more of an intimate setting with attendance restrictions and a smaller-than-usual venue.
Normally, all of the five tournaments coincide with one another in a three-day span at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. But complications stemming from the pandemic forced MSHSAA to hold five one-day tournaments at Cable Dahmer Arena — one for girls and one apiece for the four classes of boys on March 9-13.
And of course, there were COVID-19 guidelines — ones spectators mostly adhered to, but not always.
The second day of the event in the Class 1 boys tournament saw a brief stoppage in wrestling after some fans failed to heed the social distancing guidelines and mask mandates.
Tournament operators had wrestlers clear the mats during the round of semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks and announced that wrestling would not continue until the crowd complied with the guidelines. Adjustments were quickly made by spectators, and competition ultimately resumed.
Then there was an incident — one that had nothing to do with COVID-19 — two days later in the Class 3 boys tournament when a fire alarm was triggered and forced everyone inside the building to start to evacuate during the middle of the finals round. It ended up being a false alarm, and fans were able to safely return to their seats a short while later.
So two disturbances in five days. Not bad for a state wrestling tournament that had to overcome several hurdles brought forth by unfamiliarity and change.
And again, the event didn’t lack entertainment.
Area wrestler Annie Moore was part of the highlights in the girls tournament when she became Cassville’s first state champion in program history with a title in the 112-pound weight class.
Moore’s feat ended up being just the first part of Cassville’s big week after senior Zach Coenen became the school’s first boy state champion a couple days later in the 220-pound weight class. Coenen’s title run was even more remarkable with him being just a third-year wrestler and having to win three straight overtime matches to earn the gold medal.
There was also a special moment during the Class 3 finals when Carl Junction senior Jesse Cassatt picked up a second consecutive state title by downing previously-undefeated Chase Brock of Whitfield with a 5-2 decision in his championship bout at 182.
Cassatt tied a program record with two state title in his prep career at Carl Junction. The only other CJ wrestler to do it was Mike Frizzell, who is now the head coach for the Bulldogs.
And perhaps the biggest feat of the entire week was delivered by Neosho senior Cayden Auch, who became the Wildcats’ first four-time state champion in program history with a 10-3 finals win over Liberty Wentzville’s Wyatt Haynes at 160. The University of Arkansas-Little Rock signee capped his senior year with a 49-0 record.
Big moments are what the Missouri high school state wrestling tournament promises each year. And despite the challenges presented this year specifically, it delivered once again.
