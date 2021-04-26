The hottest baseball team in the MIAA right now? That’d be Pittsburg State.
That’s right. The Gorillas, who are coming off their biggest weekend of the season after sweeping then-No. 8 Missouri Southern in a three-game series at Al Ortolani Field on Saturday and Sunday.
The sweep not only catapulted PSU (22-11, 17-10 MIAA) into a two-way tie with MSSU (24-10, 17-10) for third in the conference standings, but it also extended its winning streak to four games.
With first-place Central Missouri (29-5, 25-2) dropping its series finale against Northwest Missouri (13-20, 11-16) on Sunday, the Gorillas’ four-game streak is now the best in the conference. PSU has also claimed wins in six of its last seven contests since being swept by the Mules in early April.
“It was a really good weekend for us, and that’s a good baseball team we played,” PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. “We’re just trying to stay in the top four (in the MIAA standings). We knew this was going to be a big weekend, and now we have six more conference games. If we play well, we have a chance to be in the top three. But overall, this was a good weekend. Both teams played high-level baseball.”
Of course, the manner in which PSU managed to sweep the Lions may have been the most impressive thing about it. Each game was decided by one run, and the Gorillas were the ones who proved able to make the game-winning plays late.
Saturday, for example, saw PSU pick up a pair of walk-off wins.
Caleb Carr was the first to provide a game-winner when he belted a line drive into the gap in right-center girls to plate Brett Daley for a 3-2 win in the bottom of the 13th inning. Then in the second game, a home run by Daley in the bottom of the ninth lifted PSU to a 4-3 triumph.
On Sunday, it was Dawson Pomeroy and a late defensive stand by the Gorillas that staved off an MSSU comeback attempt.
PSU led by as many as six runs before a five-run seventh for Southern made it a one-run ballgame. Pomeroy, who homered earlier in the game, came on in relief after the MSSU surge and tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings to pick up his fourth save of the season.
Overall, defense may have been the biggest difference maker for Pittsburg State as it limited Southern, a team averaging 8.2 runs per game heading into the weekend, to 12 runs in three games.
The home stretch of the conference schedule for PSU is favorable as it takes on two teams with sub-.500 records. The Gorillas’ next series starts Friday against Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, and then their final series of the regular season starts on April 7 against Emporia State in Pittsburg.
“It’s all about how you finish,” Fornelli said. “We like the way we’re playing right now, and hopefully we can keep it going through these next couple weeks and into the MIAA Tournament.”
And if PSU is able to replicate its showing against MSSU moving forward, it’s definitely not a team you’ll want to face this postseason.
