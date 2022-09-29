Jeremy Caddick will begin his duties Oct. 1 as conservation agent for Jasper County.
He replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to Lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
Caddick is a graudate of Sarcoxie High School and Missouri Southern State University, and was the chief of police for his hometown of Sarcoxie and then was Deputy Juvenile Officer for the 40th Judicial Circuit (Newton and McDonald counties) before joining MDC in 2021.
He previously served as Cole County Conservation Agent.
“Jasper County is where I grew up and where I came to love all the natural resources that Missouri has to offer,” Caddick said in a statement. “It brings me a lot of pride to be able to be back in the community I grew up in protecting those resources.”
Caddick can be reached at 417-763-5106.
The other Jasper County Conservation Agent, Tyler, Green can be reached at 417-385-8224.
