WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern baseball team got a two-run home run by Jordan Fitzpatrick for an early lead, but a five-run sixth by Newman helped lift the Jets to an eventual 6-4 win over the Lions on Saturday in a series finale at McCarthy Field.
Newman (22-18, 12-15 MIAA) claimed a 2-1 series win over Southern (25-17, 15-12) with the triumph.
Fitzpatrick hit his two-run homer in the top of the second to give the Lions a 2-0 advantage before the Jets cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The 2-1 score remained until the bottom of the sixth when Newman plated five runs on four hits. The frame included an RBI double by Carson Hawks and two-RBI singles by Hayden Vandepol and Anthony Ferrante.
The Lions responded with one run in the top of the seventh. Chayton Beck reached on a double to center field and then advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on a Newman fielding error in right field.
Southern threatened once again in the top of the eighth as Henry Kusiak led off the frame with a double to right-center field. Then two batters later, Matt Miller plated Kusiak on a double to center to cut the Newman lead to 6-4.
The MSSU score was followed by a walk drawn by Treghan Parker to put two runners on the base paths with one out, but Newman ultimately worked out of the jam with back-to-back outs.
In the top of the ninth, the Lions put runners on second and first with one out before the Jets turned a double play to end the game.
Six MSSU players logged at least one hit in the game. Miller finished 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI while Kusiak and Beck both doubled. Ryan Doran and Drew Davis both singled, and Fitzpatrick finished with a team-best two RBI.
Cole Woods had a solid start on the mound for the Lions as he limited the Jets to one unearned run and two hits while striking out three batters in five innings of work. Laif Hultine relieved Woods in the sixth and surrendered five earned runs and four hits while fanning five in three innings.
Asher Finke picked up the win for Newman after allowing three earned runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. Ian Lecki and Connor Langrell combined to toss 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Southern, positioned in sixth in the MIAA standings, will travel to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, next weekend to take on Northeastern State in a three-game series. The first game is slated for Friday at 2 p.m.
