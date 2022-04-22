Longtime football coach Johnny Mallatt believes its his time to hang up the whistle.
The Riverton (Kansas) head coach told the Globe earlier this week that he’ll be retiring at the end of the school year, ending an illustrious 50-year career that saw him coach for 43 years at the prep level as well as seven years at the college level for various programs across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.
“It’s one of those things where you just know it’s time,” Mallatt said. “I had an old coach tell me years ago that you want to coach long enough, but you don’t want to coach too long. I think, for me, it’s at that point right now. It’s been a good run and I’ve had a lot of fun, but everything must come to an end.”
And what a career it was.
As a head coach at the prep level, Mallatt won 66% of his games and finished with a winning record at each program he led. He spent a combined 41 years at Kansas programs Galena, Riverton and Baxter Springs. He also coached at Pittsburg (Kan.) and Lamar (Mo.) for one season apiece.
At the college ranks, Mallatt joined Missouri Southern’s football staff in 2007 and spent seven years as the team’s running backs coach. In his first year with the program, the Lions claimed their first winning record in 12 years while the running backs rushed for over 2,000 yards.
“I guess when you coach for 50 years, there’s going to be a few memories there,” Mallatt said. “I’ve been blessed to have so many.
Last fall, Mallatt led Riverton to an 8-3 record — the team's winningest season in 13 years — as the Rams made a run to the Class 2A state quarterfinals. He was named a finalist for the Class 2A Coach of the Year at the end of the campaign.
It wasn’t until about a month ago that Mallatt first began thinking about retirement.
“When I talked to the kids to tell them I was stepping down, that was tough,” Mallatt said. “But I told them, especially our seniors, that one of the highlights was the last three home games I coached at Riverton. We beat Colgan in the district championship at home, and then Eureka in the bi-district and then Osage City for the regional championship. That run will always stand out.”
Among the most rewarding experiences throughout Mallatt’s career were the opportunities to coach his son, J.W. Mallatt, at Baxter Springs and grandson, Walker Mallatt, at Riverton.
“When you can say you’ve coached your grandson, I guess that shows just how long you’ve been coaching,” Mallatt said. “It was a neat deal even though some days he might have thought different about it.
“I said to Walker one day, ‘Hey, you’ve got one thing going for you.’ He just looked over at me and I said, ‘Your daddy had to go home with me every night. You don’t have to.’ I think we both got a laugh out of that. We were good-natured about it.”
Mallatt also has a daughter, Kelli, who was a ball girl for Mallatt at Baxter Springs. His granddaughter, Lexi, is a freshman volleyball and basketball player at Riverton. He and his wife, Kay, will be frequent spectators in the stands for Lexi’s games in the coming years.
“I got tickled because some people asked me, ‘Well, aren’t you going to finish out with your granddaughter, Lexi?’ I said to them, ‘You know, if she was a football player then maybe I would,’” Mallatt said, laughing. “But I told Lexi when I was getting ready to step down that I get to just be ol’ grandpa now and watch her play. … I’m looking forward to that.”
“It’s also been Johnny time for 50 years, so now it’s going to be Kay’s turn. She’s the best, and she’s been a great coach’s wife.”
In 2005, Mallatt led Galena to an undefeated record in CNC play as the Bulldogs recorded their first 11-win season in program history. The team advanced to the state quarterfinals that year.
Mallatt was an offensive coordinator at Baxter Springs when the team won its first CNC championship and reached its first state championship game at the University of Kansas in 1986.
The coach’s first stint at Riverton started in the early 1980s. In 1983, the Rams made their first trip to the state playoffs in program history under Mallatt.
“I remember when I coached at Riverton for my first tour of duty in the early ‘80s,” Mallatt said. “Riverton had played Frontenac 22 years in the CNC conference and never beat them. Then that ’83 team beat Frontenac 7-2 at Riverton. It was like a baseball game almost. But that was a big highlight, especially for Riverton people.”
Mallatt, who has authored three coaching books published by Coaches Choice, is a 1968 graduate of Galena High School, where he was an all-district quarterback. He graduated from Missouri Southern in 1972.
“I think a lot about all of the great people I’ve been around over the years,” Mallatt said. “You look back on it and everybody wants to win, but when it comes to the conclusion here, you understand that the relationships you built are the most important. Relationships with the kids, the coaches and the managers. Those are the things I’m going to take away and remember.”
