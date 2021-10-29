College Heights Christian runner Jayli Johnson and Joplin runner Hobbs Campbell have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 23.
JAYLI JOHNSON
The junior standout for the Cougars set a personal best at the Ozark 7 Conference Championship, crossing the finish line in 21 minutes, 54 seconds to claim the first individual conference title of her prep career at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Johnson’s finish was 36 seconds faster than runner-up Kendall Ramsey of McAuley.
“Jayli has worked extremely hard to break 22 minutes in her (personal record),” College Heights coach Phillip Jordan said. “Wanting to win the Ozark 7 Conference Championship was definitely something she was aiming for as well. We felt like she had a good shot with good weather and a fast course. She’s just gotten stronger and stronger as the season has progressed.”
Johnson was part of the Cougars’ team last season that won the team title at the Class 1 state meet. CHC is competing in Class 2 this season.
“She’s going to have to run a little faster than she did last year to qualify, but as long as as she runs her race she’s going to be in a great spot for state,” Jordan said. “Hopefully she can get into position to compete for an all-state position at state in a couple of weeks.”
HOBBS CAMPBELL
The junior continued a stellar season for Joplin at the Central Ozark Conference meet, helping the Eagles claim their first conference team title in program history with a second-place individual finish at Nixa High School.
Campbell completed the 5,000-meter course in 15:50, which was just a second behind individual champion Kaden Cole of Neosho. He was one of five runners for Joplin that placed in the top 23.
“Hobbs has led the way for us all year,” Joplin coach dustin Dixon said. “He’s coming out of a really, really great track season where he was part of our relay team that was fourth place in the state championships, and he got sixth place in the mile. He was one of the fastest kids in Missouri as a sophomore. So we had high hopes for him coming into the cross country season, and he’s had a great year.”
Campbell broke a Joplin school record earlier this season with a personal-best finishing time of 15:39 at the Gans Creek Meet.
“We feel pretty confident in Hobbs’ ability here in the last couple of weeks of our season,” Dixon said. “He placed in the low 30s at state last year, but I think he would have told you that he should been all-state last season, too. … His love and dedication to this sport has only increased in the past couple of years.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE prep athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com and submitting a head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Athletes selected on Nov. 6 will be based on performances from Oct. 25-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.