If you scour the all-time record holders for the Carl Junction volleyball program, there's one name you'd see with frequency.
Logan Jones.
After another dominant, record-shattering campaign on the hardwood, Jones has been named the Globe's volleyball player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
Competing in her junior season, the Arkansas commit amassed season totals of 1,003 assists, 10.2 assists per set, 61 aces, 213 digs and 128 kills. Jones led the Bulldogs to a 24-11 record as well as a tournament title in the annual CJ Classic and a runner-up finish in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament.
"Logan had a really great season for us," CJ coach Cheryl Sharples said. "She broke some school records, including career assists and assists in a season. ... She's really developing into a great leader. She's always been a great leader, but she's now excelled to the level of being a great leader."
Jones broke her own program record for assists in a match when she erupted for 57 in a 3-1 setback to Willard on Sept. 30.
She became the school's career assist leader on Sept. 23 when she tallied 46 in a 3-1 win over Republic, surpassing Bradyn Wall's mark of 2,151 career assists from 2012-2014.
"Our match against Republic is one that really stands out to me," Sharples said. "That happened to be the game that she broke the record for assists in a season. We went in, and they were a bigger and more powerful team than we were. She just put our hitters in a place to be really successful, and we pulled off a really great conference win against them."
Two days after the triumph over Republic, Jones recorded 120 assists in a six-match stretch to help the Bulldogs claim the title at the CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School.
Jones, now at 2,733 career assists, went on to set the record for single-season assists (913) and assists per set (9.9). She was named to the Class 4 All-State team in Missouri and earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors.
Jones is currently ranked the ninth-best setter in the nation and the 50th-best overall prospect. She's tabbed as the third-best setter in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.