It was evident by the Missouri Western football team’s fourth offense snap that freshman Reagan Jones felt more than comfortable in his first career start at quarterback.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller had his number called on a third-and-2 play when he took a QB draw up the middle and sliced through the Missouri Southern defense for a 56-yard touchdown run that gave the Griffons their first lead of the day.
Jones proved to be a spark plug for Western throughout the Week 9 tilt, accounting for 340 yards of total net offense — 181 yards passing, 159 yards rushing — and four touchdowns as the Griffons claimed a 45-28 win over the Lions on Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“I had mentioned in my press conference during the week that he came in at the end of the (Nebraska-Kearney) game and he came in at the end of the (Pittsburg State) game, and he provided a spark for those guys,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said of Jones.
“The big thing that their offense was able to do was they were the most physical unit on the field. They pushed us around a little bit and their backs got their shoulders square and ran downhill hard. Reagan ran hard, and there was a ton of yards after contact.”
Western (4-5, 4-5 MIAA) recorded its second highest scoring output of the season as it amassed 588 yards of total offense, with 412 yards coming via the run.
The Griffons came away with points on seven of their 10 drives on the day and never punted.
But Missouri Southern (3-6, 3-6) refused to go away easily.
After falling in a 17-3 hole, the Lions responded with an 11-point surge to take some momentum as well as a three-point deficit into halftime.
Nick Williams split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal attempt to trim the MWSU lead to 17-6 midway through the second quarter.
Then on Western’s ensuing possession, MSSU linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. stripped Jones for a fumble that was recovered by free safety Ian McSwain, giving the Lions the ball back at their own 32-yard line.
Nine plays and 73 yards later, Southern QB Dawson Herl delivered a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keandre Bledsoe with four second showing in the second quarter. Bryce Osman then completed a pass for a two-point conversion, trimming the MWSU advantage to just a field goal by the game’s intermission.
“I felt like we were kindling wood,” Bradley said. “We were looking for that spark to really get us going. I thought that might have been the one to get it going, but credit to (Western) and their staff. Every time we got something going, they answered right back.”
The Griffons came out of the break and quickly reclaimed control by scoring a pair of touchdowns in a 9 1/2 minute span.
Jones accounted for both of the scores, throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Burton and then finding the end zone on a 20-yard run to give Western a 31-14 lead by the 5:26-mark of the third quarter.
The Lions continued to try and claw their way back into the game and managed to trim the deficit to 10 points after JarMichael Cooper hauled in a 32-yard pass from Herl for a TD late in the third quarter.
However, Western responded with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take their largest lead of the contest, 45-21, with 4:34 to play. The Lions capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD pass from Herl to Cooper with a little over two minutes remaining.
THE NUMBERS
Southern finished with 419 yards of total offense, with over 300 yards coming through the air.
Herl completed 16 of 36 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. hauled in five catches for 176 yards and Cooper caught two TD passes. Bledsoe finished with a pair of receptions and one TD, and running back Nathan Glades had a team-high 81 rushing yards on 26 carries.
Defensively, Jordan and linebacker Colton Winder paced the Lions with 12 tackles apiece. McSwain, Malachi Broadnax and Kalepo Fiaseu each had one fumble recovery.
EARLY TRICKERY
The MSSU offense reached into its bag of tricks after receiving the opening kickoff when a double-reverse flea flicker resulted in a 56-yard pass from Herl to Boyd that brought the Lions to the MWSU 17.
The Lions eventually advanced inside the 10 before settling for an 18-yard field goal by Williams to take an early 3-0 lead.
HONORING THE GREATS
At halftime, Missouri Southern honored the newest members of its Athletics Hall of Fame by introducing the inductees on the home sideline at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Among the inductees were Steve Forbis (1982-1984 football), Kimi (Shank) Reed (2006-2010 track and field/cross country), Jamie Burnham (track and field/cross country coach) and the 1986 and 1990 MSSU softball teams.
The class of inductees took part in a social on Friday evening at the North Endzone Facility before being inducted during a brunch on Saturday morning.
UP NEXT
Southern plays its final home game of the regular season next Saturday when it takes on Northwest Missouri at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.