Jim Graffam, the assistant boys basketball coach at Joplin High School, has received another honor in a coaching career that spans all levels of sport, from middle school and younger to professional.
Graffam was recently named one of six "Legends of the Game" by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.
The honor recognized his basketball career spanning more than 40 years in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as Missouri.
Graffam said his path might have been different.
As a senior in high school in 1968, he said, "All I wanted to do was join the Army and go to Vietnam and try to be a Green Beret."
However, a friend who knew him and ran an Exxon station in his hometown of 2,000 people launched a fundraiser and raised enough money to pay for his first year of college.
"I really felt like I owed it to him and to the community to go (to college)," he said.
He ultimately join; after graduating from college in 1972 he joined the Main National Guard, serving for 22 years and retiring as a major.
Since then, he said he has tried to repay those who supported him, and found athletics one way do to that, working with young people to teach them the virtues of sports, including self-discipline and being the member of a team.
He started out as an assistant men's basketball coach and head baseball coach at St. Joseph's College in Maine. He later became athletic director and head basketball coach at what was formerly Westbrook College (now the University of New England), also in Maine, and was named Maine's Collegiate Coach of the Year twice.
According to the University of New England, Graffam helped build the Westbrook College athletics program, starting in 1990 and through 1996 until the merger with the University of New England. As coach of the Wildcats, he led the men's basketball teams to nearly 140 wins over six seasons, which included NAIA National Championship berths in 1993-94 and 1994-95, and Mayflower Conference titles in 1993-94, 1994-95 and 1995-96.
Graffam also coached at the University of Maine in Fort Kent, Green Mountain College in Vermont and the College of St. Joseph in Vermont.
He is in a total of seven halls of fame in New England as a both a player and a coach.
Graffam, who considers himself a sports "junkie," said in a statement: "Although I've been recognized by several halls of fame, this last one coupled with my recent induction into the state of Maine Baseball Hall (of Fame) last year is very humbling. Obviously these awards don't happen without hard-working players and coaches."
During his career, Graffam has coached three different colleges to national championships, coached more than 100 players who were either recognized as all-conference, all-district and All-American, and had a number of players who went on to play professionally. Three of his teams and nine of his players also have been inducted into various halls of fame.
Graffam’s wife, Joann, is a Joplin native, and the couple moved here when she took a job as Missouri Southern’s vice president of development.
Graffam also previously served as a volunteer assistant for Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team and also as a volunteer assistant for Joplin High School’s boys basketball team.
The induction ceremony for the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame is set for Aug. 20.
Graffam's brother, Scott Graffam, is also being inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame at the same time as a coach who recorded 413 wins over his 39-year career.
