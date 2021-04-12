The Joplin boys golf team stayed perfect with a third consecutive tournament title Monday in the Horton Smith Invitational at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.
The Eagles bested the field with a team score of 318, edging second-place Carl Junction (330) by 12 strokes. Webb City (337) finished third and was followed by Carthage (353), Nevada (359), Thomas Jefferson Independent (370), Lockwood (387), McAuley Catholic (403), Seneca (413) and Sarcoxie (455).
Joplin had four individuals place in the top seven. Wyatt Satterlee and Hobbs Campbell both carded a 79 to tie for fourth, while Fielding Campbell (80) and Harry Satterlee (80) tied for sixth. Ethan Sage shot an 83 to round out the results for the Eagles.
Noah Williams carded a 77 to place second for the Bulldogs, and Zach Wrensch tied for ninth with final card of 82. Jacob Teeter shot 83, Tommy Walker 88 and Cooper Wyrick 90.
Keeyon Dill paced Webb City, shooting an 81 to place eighth.
Nevada’s Owen Swearengen won the individual title with a 76.
Joplin competes in the Ozark Invitational on Thursday.
