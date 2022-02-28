The Joplin boys basketball team outscored Republic in each quarter to claim a 63-53 win on Saturday in the first round of the Class 6 District 5 Tournament inside Kaminsky Gymnasium at Joplin High School.
The triumph advanced the fourth-seeded Eagles to the district semifinals to take on top-seeded Nixa, a 93-17 victor over Lebanon, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Joplin led fifth-seeded Republic by as many as 12 points and never trailed in the second half. It marked the Eagles’ second win over the Tigers this season, having also picked up a 49-45 triumph in a regular-season meeting at JHS in mid-February.
“Toughness and grit was the difference tonight,” Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said. “I told them that when you get to districts, refs are going to let a little more physicality go because they want you to determine the outcome of the game. So I thought we showed a lot of grit and made the plays when we needed to.”
Joplin’s physicality was on full display on one specific sequence midway through the third quarter. Senior combo guard Always Wright blocked a layup attempt by Republic’s Ahlante Askew, which led to a JHS transition opportunity that resulted in a powerful two-handed dunk by junior Terrance Gibson on the opposite end of the floor.
“I saw him dunk it and then two or three guys hit the ground,” Schaake said. “It was a pretty physical play. Terrance can do that kind of thing. Probably a month ago, he was trying to lay those up. I think last week we were playing Neosho and he slammed one in transition finally. Now he gets another one tonight. We need that from him.”
Less than 15 seconds later, Gibson imposed his will in the paint again as he drew a foul on a layup and then made his ensuing freebie to put Joplin up 42-30 with 3:37 to play in the third quarter.
Gibson finished with 18 points, which tied All Wright for the team-high.
“We want that from Terrance, and he can do it,” Schaake said. “He’s a guy that, when you see the Wrights get all of the attention, he can sneak behind the defense and get out in transition. So he can do a lot of those things for us. It’s just about getting it consistently like tonight.”
The fourth quarter saw Republic draw as close as five points after back-to-back baskets by Avery Moody made it a 56-51 ballgame with 1:59 to play. Joplin, however, ultimately iced the game at the foul line as it closed on a 7-2 run.
The Eagles took a 29-25 lead into halftime after Gibson closed the second quarter with five straight points. The 6-foot-4 forward completed an old-fashioned three-point play before scoring a transition layup in the final seconds of the half.
Always Wright added 13 points for Joplin while Brantley Morris chipped in six.
Moody paced the scoring for Republic with 16 points. The Tigers finished their season with a 15-12 record.
Joplin’s semifinal tilt with Nixa on Wednesday will be a rematch of a regular-season contest from Feb. 4 that saw Nixa claim an 83-50 win on its home court. NHS heads into the contest with a 24-3 season record.
“We get to enjoy this win until midnight and then come in tomorrow ready for a very big and skilled Nixa team,” Schaake said. “But we have size, too. We just have to stay concentrated and attack them.”
