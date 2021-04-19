The Joplin boys golf team placed second at the Sonic Invitational at the par-71 Carthage Golf Course on Monday, carding a 309 to finish 10 strokes behind team champion Glendale.
The Eagles were led by Harry Satterlee, who shot a 2-over-par 73 to finish tied for third. Fielding Campbell came in fifth with a 74, while Wyatt Saterlee shot an 80 and Ethan Sage shot an 82.
Glendale, besting the field with a team card of 299, was led by individual champion Max Bowman, who carded a 3-under 68. Bowman’s score was tied with Nevada’s Owen Swearingen at the end of the 18-hole round before Bowman went on to defeat Swearingen in a two-hole playoff.
Rounding out the top 10 teams in the event were third-place Ozark (318), fourth-place Rogersville (335), fifth-place Republic (336), sixth-place Lockwood (345), seventh-place Neosho (348), eighth-place Nevada (349), ninth-place Webb City (350) and 10th-place Carthage (353).
Neosho was paced by Landon Werneke, who shot a 77 to finish in a tie for 11th. Kytn Fransisco shot an 81, while Xavier Woodward carded a 92, and Collin Gray at 97.
Webb City had three individuals shoot in the 80s in Cody Frazier (84), Jager Carter (85) and Dylan Burlingame (88).
Curtis Wendler shot an 83 to lead the way for Carthage. Grant Fagg and Britt Coy both shot 89.
Evan D’Amour shot an 85 to pace McAuley Catholic, which placed 12th in the 18-team event.
