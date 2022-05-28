JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The last day of the track and field season was a successful one for the Joplin boys squad.
The Eagles picked up two more individual championships and added the school’s first trophy since 1978 or 1938 – depending on how you look at it – on Saturday at the Licklider Track Complex at Jefferson City High School.
Joplin had 46 points to take second behind Columbia Rock Bridge’s 97 points in the Class 5 team trophy hunt. Thirty-two of the points for the Eagles came on day two of the meet between the trio of Donovyn Fowler, Donovahn Watkins and Hobbs Campbell.
This is the first trophy for the school since Memorial won the Class 3A title in 1978. However, for Joplin High School, it is the first since a runner-up finish in 1938 in Class A.
“It’s the culmination of a great season. We got some outstanding athletes, but when you get here, every point matters,” Joplin coach Nick Reid said. “So you know, you pick up a few points here and a few points there and it all adds up to a second-place finish. You never know how it’s actually going to play out when you get to the meet; who’s going to compete well or who’s gonna fall off and you know, our kids just like to have all year, showed up and exceeded expectations.
“This hasn’t been done for 40 years or it’s been a long time and just to be a part of it is great. The assistant coaches have been unbelievable, the kids have been great. It’s just everything came together at the right time. Everybody had their hand in this.”
Watkins took fourth place last year in the shot put and unleashed a school-record throw of 18.88 meters (61-11 ½) to claim the state title this year. He is the third Eagle to win state in the shot put and first since Brian Allen in 2005.
“I really do love shot put and I love track and I had a chip on my shoulder to go out and better myself,” Watkins said. “There were times I didn’t want to throw, like after football or hit the weight room when I was worn out but I had to remember this is what I wanted to do.”
Watkins fell to second place after a throw by Lee’s Summit West’s E’lan Moore but on his next throw, the Joplin senior retook the lead and for good.
“He’s been peaking at the right time,” Reid said. “A kid passed him on the throw and then he (Watkins) kind of gave us a little grin and just let it rip and broke the old school record.”
Fowler won a second championship in as many days, winning the long jump with a distance of 7.70 meters (25-3 ¼) on his last attempt.
Lee’s Summit’s Josh Manning took the lead with a jump of 7.46 meters on his penultimate attempt. Fowler, whose best mark was 7.39 at the time, then jumped 7.70 to win it – jumping so far it was past the furthest mark of where the laser-aimed equipment measured. Had it not been for a wind of 2.7, Fowler would own the Class 5 record.
“I was definitely a little nervous but that is where I shine my best,” Fowler said of being behind with only one jump left. “I tried to minimize the nerves, focus on the goal at hand and take advantage of what I needed to do.”
Fowler finished the entire season without a loss in the long jump or triple jump, which he won Friday. He is the first track and field athlete for the boys to win multiple state titles and the first to win two in the same year. The only other multi-time champ is Lindsey Bourne, who won pole vault in 1999 and 2000.
“He’s obviously an elite athlete and he will be missed next year. We enjoyed our time with him,” Reid said.
Campbell finished as the runner-up in the 1,600-meter and held a lead late but was passed by Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser. Later in the day, Campbell took fifth in the 800.
“In the 1,600, I was ranked eighth going into, so I really didn’t expect to be leading the race with 100 meters to go,” Campbell said. “Maybe if I would have just envisioned that before the race and kind of expected it, I could have found something else. But overall you can’t complain about getting six places higher.”
He was seeded second in the 800 and led after the first lap and ran even faster on the second lap – 58.12 compared to 58.76 – but got passed.
“I got a lot more points than I was expected,” Campbell said. “Getting a trophy means so much. I’ve gotten fourth place for golf, but I’ve never gotten one for running and that’s just been my goal.
