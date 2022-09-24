COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hobbs Campbell placed 11th individually to help the Joplin boys cross country team to an eighth-place finish in the gold division of the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday.
Campbell crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the way for the Eagles in the 310-runner field. Ian Horton finished in 16:06 to place 23rd, while Chance Tindall took 24th and Grey Edwards 76th. Parker Durham, Aidan Koch, Jabin Brown and Brady Honeycutt also competed for Joplin.
JHS finished with 301 points en route to its eighth-place finish in the team standings.
Liberty North won the team title with 103 points, while Hillsboro (118) and Rock Bridge (134) rounded out the top three.
Southern Boone County’s Connor Burns won the individual title with a finish in 14:57.
The Joplin girls finished 31st as a team in the gold division.
The Eagles were paced by Allie Keizer’s 35th-place finish. Averi Burks and Cylee Gilreath both placed in the top 160 out of 317 total runners.
Blue Springs won the team title with 130 points, which edged runner-up Lafayette (Wildwood) by a point. Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford claimed the team title with a time of 18:00.
