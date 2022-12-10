CARTHAGE, Mo. — Since losing by two points to McDonald County in the season opener, the Joplin’s boys basketball team has rattled off four wins in a row — and proven it can be pretty good in close games.
In Thursday’s first-round game at the 76th Carthage Invitational, the Eagles led by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter only to see RUSH cut it to just 4 with three minutes remaining. All Wright and Quin Renfro answered with back-to-back scores, and Joplin held RUSH scoreless on five of its next six possessions. The Eagles won 61-52.
On Friday, in the semifinals, Joplin clung to a two-point lead going into the fourth against Raymore-Peculiar. The Panthers made just one field goal in the next five-plus minutes. Whit Hafer was a big presence — he scored the first basket of the fourth, made two free throws and also dove for a loose ball and passed to Wright, who converted a three-point play. Joplin led by 4 with 2:41 remaining. Again, Wright (two free throws) and Renfro scored back-to-back to extend it and Joplin won 56-50.
Against Carthage in Saturday’s championship, Joplin trailed by five in the first minute of the fourth. But barely two minutes later, the Eagles were ahead by 4 after getting 7 quick points from Wright, a dunk from Terrance Gibson and a field goal from Hafer. It was a four-point game with 1:20 remaining — Joplin made 4 of 5 free throws from that point and limited Carthage to just two free throws. In the fourth quarter alone, Joplin scored on 12 of 14 possessions and totaled 24 points. Wright scored 11 of those.
Those three wins have also proven something to head coach Bronson Schaake: “I told them after the game it looked to me like they cared. I think any time you’re going to be successful with something you’ve got to care first.”
But Schaake wasn’t sure where things were headed after that season-opening loss to McDonald County.
"Now that I know, based off of this, It’s a good thing and it’s pushing us in the right direction,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.